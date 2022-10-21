Prayerful Couple Leaves Social Media Users Awestruck By Destination Wedding At Lake Como
- A beautiful couple, Sade and Afam Okogbue have received sweet compliments after footage of their destination wedding surfaced online
- The adorable couple tied the knot at Lake Como, a lakeside that offers luxurious, style and rustic styled tailored to meet the couple's specification
- The beautiful bride, Sade Okagbue who is also an event planner has shared updates about the beautiful wedding online
A beautiful bride, Sade May married the man of her dreams in a luxurious wedding destination wedding at Lake Como.
The bride who is an expert in event planning and styling walked down the aisle in Italy, a country with a long Mediterranean coastline.
Sade has mastered the skills and experience of planning for other couples' weddings to live to expectations with wardrobe choices, makeup team, and photography and the event coordination was top-notch.
Ghanaian fashion designer Pistis Gh designed a magnificent wedding gown with a long train for the stunning bride.
In the viral video, the couple was seen singing popular worship songs including Goodness of God by Bethel Music.
Many social media users who are fascinated by the beautiful view and connection between the prayer couple have commented on their posts.
elisabeth_a_secas7
The song, the views, the bride May God bless their union in Jesus mighty name ❤️❤️
nenye_eve
This is so beautiful and sweet to watch..
The view, the mood? The wedding gown ...God when!?
vi_vian1306
This marriage shall be very peaceful n fruitful❤️
missmailu
See what the Lord has done ❤️
lovelylou_fragrance
Beautiful views overlooking the . Congratulations to the newlyweds ♀️♂️
afua.retta
This is what i am talking about ❤️
dede_wusu
May the good Lord bless me with a good man
withakono.bae
Views for life!!
nyonyo_lace_fabrics
Location pls…beautiful
missmoneypennz
The venue is beautiful
In another video, the handsome groom, Afram who looked dapper in a black and white tuxedo, and his gorgeous bride, Sade were seen dancing together as newlyweds.
Aside from its romantic ambiance in places like Venice, it is always important to consider the time of the year when planning to get married in Italy.
Location, seasonal food, and weather are all factors to consider. The sunniest months—June, July, and August—are also the periods of the year when people most frequently get married.
However, it also implies fewer options for venues and lodging for your visitors, as well as larger crowds.
