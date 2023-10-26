Sylvester Ameyaw and Beatrice Tabbicca have joined the list of wealthy Ghanaian couples who tied the knot in October 2023.

The handsome brother of Ghanaian fashion designer Tracy Osei looked regal in classy Kente wrap and gold accessories for the traditional wedding.

Ghanaian couple Sylvester and Beatrice rock kente for their plush wedding. Photo credit: @eddy_acquah

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian bride Beatrice wore an off-shoulder structured kente gown with unique beading on the sleeves as she showed off some cleavage.

The gorgeous bride with different ear piercings wore gold earrings and bracelets. The fashionable bride looked charming in a lustrous frontal hairstyle.

Ghanaian bride Beatrice looks ethereal in a shiny kente gown and turban

The radiant Ghanaian bride wore a magnificent shiny long-sleeve kente gown and matching turban for the reception party.

The groom looked dapper in a two-piece kaftan with embroidery and a Mobutu hat styled with black shoes.

Ghanaian bride, Beatrice looks alluring in a black bridal robe

Ghanaian bride, Beatrice opted for a black bridal robe to compliment her skin tone instead of the usual white or lace corseted robes.

Some social media users have commented on Tracy Osei's brother's wedding video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Inkandbows stated:

Beautiful

alicia_makeupgh stated:

Beautiful ankasa

Iamlerny stated:

See skin and beauty

Ganabastudios stated:

Reggie on the facebeat

the_wonderland_jewelry stated:

@bea_theesavage, you looked stunning in our jewellery!!

flolocko stated:

Beautiful

Aph_ya stated:

too sweet!

Anime stated:

Edey enterrrr

Source: YEN.com.gh