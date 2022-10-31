Former Black Stars player Michael Essien continues impacting young footballers with exceptional football skills.

In a viral Instagram video, the former Chelsea player was seen educating his followers and young players about how to polish football boots

The fashion icon and father of two inspired fashionistas with his signature haircut

Former Chelsea player Michael Essien has shared tips on polishing football boots in a new Instagram video.

The football legend and former Ghana Black Stars player looked sporty in a long-sleeve kit and matching trousers.

Michael Essien shared the hilarious video on Instagram with this caption.

Showing the boys how it used to be done back in the days innit @fcnordsjaelland

Some social media users have commented on Michael Essien's video

chiefpoku121

Football God of Africa, you made me reminisce about my boyhood era today.

ekbekoeofficial

Coming soon for internship

nanakofehagan

Michael, we love you big up to you bro

alwaizsadat

Eeerrr, this life is one we all tell our shoeshine story ❤️❤️❤️

007__100

If you can't relate, you're too young, fam

wizzy_knox

The good old days when you got to polish your boot, the rest is history

tunde111_

Teach them, Mr Essien. BLACK STAR ⭐️ OF GHANA

walidov28

One of the best African players who made Africa proud

young_7_official

Passion and love for their boot then was Ghana is the best when it comes to polishing Nigerians will relate better ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

djwalaski_bryant

Man has remembered the hard times while smiling. I pray we all reach this part of our lives❤️

berserker

I used to do this to earn money and look after myself in school

follow_aranch

Adidas Mundial Quality shoes for African playing surfaces.

