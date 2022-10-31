Michael Essien: Former Chelsea And Black Stars Player Teaches Young Footballers Correct Way To Polish Boots
- Former Black Stars player Michael Essien continues impacting young footballers with exceptional football skills.
- In a viral Instagram video, the former Chelsea player was seen educating his followers and young players about how to polish football boots
- The fashion icon and father of two inspired fashionistas with his signature haircut
Former Chelsea player Michael Essien has shared tips on polishing football boots in a new Instagram video.
The football legend and former Ghana Black Stars player looked sporty in a long-sleeve kit and matching trousers.
Michael Essien shared the hilarious video on Instagram with this caption.
Showing the boys how it used to be done back in the days innit @fcnordsjaelland
Some social media users have commented on Michael Essien's video
chiefpoku121
Football God of Africa, you made me reminisce about my boyhood era today.
ekbekoeofficial
Coming soon for internship
nanakofehagan
Michael, we love you big up to you bro
alwaizsadat
Eeerrr, this life is one we all tell our shoeshine story ❤️❤️❤️
007__100
If you can't relate, you're too young, fam
wizzy_knox
The good old days when you got to polish your boot, the rest is history
tunde111_
Teach them, Mr Essien. BLACK STAR ⭐️ OF GHANA
walidov28
One of the best African players who made Africa proud
young_7_official
Passion and love for their boot then was Ghana is the best when it comes to polishing Nigerians will relate better ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
djwalaski_bryant
Man has remembered the hard times while smiling. I pray we all reach this part of our lives❤️
berserker
I used to do this to earn money and look after myself in school
follow_aranch
Adidas Mundial Quality shoes for African playing surfaces.
Michael Essien: Meet Former Black Stars And Chelsea Star's Wife Akosua Puni And Their 2 Adorable Children
Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Michael Essien, a former midfielder for the Black Stars, and Chelsea has been married for almost ten years.
In 2013, the midfielder wed Akosua Puni, his then-longtime publicist, in a private ceremony.
The couple is now the proud parents of Michelle and Michael Jnr., two adorable children.
