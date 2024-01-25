Award-winning television host Deloris Frimpong Manso has become the talk of the town after showing her flat tummy online

The wealthy woman looked effortlessly chic in beautiful hairstyle and makeup in the viral photo

Some social media users have commented on Delay's curvy body and high fashion sense

Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly called Delay, is one of the female style influencers with a voluptuous figure.

The serial entrepreneur and host of the famous entertainment program Delay Show has inspired many women with her new casual look.

Deloris Frimpong Manso slays in flawless makeup. Photo credit: @delayghana

Delay was pictured in a simple two-piece outfit that accentuated her curves as she posed gracefully for the photoshoot.

The Kwahu native wore a centre-parted coloured hairstyle that complimented her mild makeup with perfectly defined brows.

Check out the photos below;

Delay shows off her backside in new video

The top brand influencer for one of Ghana's most extensive telecommunications networks caused a massive stir when she shared a video of herself in a spaghetti-strap blue dress, shaking her behind.

Delay smiled beautifully at the cameras while showing off her plush mansion with expensive interior decor and appliances.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on Delay's stunning photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

kwesi_marvelous stated:

World best… none of you all can pass!!! This is Delay!!! The best❤️

caleb_nyarkoh stated:

Is there something not to like about her??? ❤️❤️❤️

nephron_official stated:

Mcbones watching from afar

Mandem. d.o stated:

Hips no

dylis_fumigation_services stated:

Give us 360, please dangerous Mama

jaydencreatives_ stated:

Curve❤️

_keenozbags stated:

She is intelligent, focused and business-minded. She won't give it her attention if it’s not bringing her money.

Kecheglobal stated:

Heavy

joeyy_crack stated:

You are hardworking, Gorgeous and intelligent. GOD BLESS YOU FOR US. WE LOVE U MADAM

ellenasantekorkor stated:

Golden heart

eyesugur_ stated:

Your teeth and sense of humour.

