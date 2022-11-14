Ghanaian gospel musician Diana Asamoah has won the hearts of fashion lovers with her new beautiful photos

The outspoken and powerful minister of God was the center of attention at the just-ended Abba Father concert

Diana Asamoah employed a team of talented male fashion designers and makeup artists as part of her glam for the spectacular look

Ghanaian gospel musician Diana Asamoah was the most-dressed female celebrity at the just 2022 edition of the Abba Father concert that happened over the weekend.

Diana Asamoah, who cautioned her fans and music lovers to wear white outfits for the yearly event, didn't disappoint with her looks.

She looked magnificent in a beautiful gown by male fashion designer Quophi Akotuah. The corseted gown features a low-cut neckline that defines the cup size. The beaded lace was designed with pearls of different sizes to create unique patterns.

Gospel musician Diana Asamoah looks stunning in these photos. Source: gregdomphotography_official

Source: Instagram

Diana Asamoah gave us breathtaking makeup goals with her flawless face beat by male celebrity makeup artist Barima Artistry. He placed more emphasis on her cheekbones, eyebrows, and pointed nose.

The soul-winning musician wore an expensive curly ponytail hairstyle that matched perfectly with her looks. She wore a stunning stud earring to pair with the glittering fashion accessory that was used to design her dress.

The form-fitting gown also features a floor-sweeping gown that made her glow like a bride ready to walk down the aisle.

The 2022 worship and praise edition was dubbed the glory of his presence: engaging the power of praise and worship for victory.

Top gospel musicians like Cecelia Marfo, Tagoe sisters, DSP Kofi Sarpong, Brother Sammy, Celestine Donkor, and Ernest Opoku graced the occasion.

