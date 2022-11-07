The eloquent and beautiful wife of Rev Obofour is the personality to follow for decent and stunning fashionable looks

The mother of a triplet is living the life of a celebrity as she employs the best glam team for her photo sessions

Mrs. Obofowaa popularly called Queen Ciara is the epitome of beauty, style, and unquestionable fashion sense

Queen Ciara the beautiful wife of Rev Obofour is a role model and fashion influencer for many young women at Anointed Palace Chapel.

Rev Mrs. Obofowaa is the mother of a triplet who continues to ace her fashion game as her lovely kids turn three next year. She is among the celebrity mothers whose fashion sense has elevated after giving birth.

Just like top female celebrities who are always under constant scrutiny by fashion critics and fashion lovers, Queen Ciara and her husband attend church-related issues or business meetings.

Reverend Obofour's wife Queen Ciara slays in beautiful dresses Source@bofowaa @like_a_lady_makeover

It's no surprise, the powerful and spiritual woman has a glam team namely a fashion designer, makeup artist, hairstylist, and overall stylist who work on her looks before she steps out.

YEN.com.gh shares five photos of Rev Obofour's wife in elegant dresses.

The beautiful woman of God nearly stole the show at a wedding with this look. She looked effortlessly chic in a green turtle neck and long sleeve gown by male designer Quophi Akotuah.

Queen Ciara is the definition of beauty with purpose. Married to one of Ghana's richest pastors, the curvy woman knows how to slay and make a powerful statement. She stuns in a yellow gown styled with a beautiful accessory and high heels.

Leading the women's fellowship doesn't mean one can change different hairstyles and wear high heels. Rev. Mrs. Obofowaa dazzled in a blue asymmetric dress designed with lace. She styles her look with a long platform heel embellished with colorful sequins.

Queen Ciara's face card is hundred percent. The gorgeous wife and mother look elegant with or without makeup. She wore an exquisite frontal lace wig to match her looks.

The woman of God celebrated her birthday with this stunning dress designed with Quophi Akotuah. She wore an elegant turban by one of the best glee stylists Bridal Affairr to complete her looks.

