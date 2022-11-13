Zakiya Ahmed has been crowned as the winner of the 2022 Miss Malaika beauty pageant

The 19-year-old is the first stylish Muslim to win the coveted title since its inception in 2002

A host of Ghanaian female celebrities including Berla Mundi and Salma Mumin graced the event in stunning outfits

The first Muslim queen was crowned at the Grand Arena on November 12, 2022, since the inception of the Miss Malaika beauty pageant.

A nineteen-year student of the University of Ghana defeated other talented and eloquent contestants to make history as the emerald queen.

Ghanaian celebrity, Berla Mundi was among the judges for this year's highly contested edition.

Miss Malaika 2022 queen, Zakiya Ahmed looked gorgeous in this collage. Source@zakiyaahmed

The prestigious Miss Malaika Ghana pageant, run by Charterhouse, was established in 2002. The pageant has produced a number of well-groomed and successful queens in a variety of fields, including health, technology, banking, oil, agriculture, radio, tourism, and more.

YEN.com.gh shares seven elegant photos of the beauty queen giving us style inspiration.

1. Zakiya rocks an African print dress

The beautiful queen looks ethereal in an African print dress. The turtleneck dress was designed with tassels and sift puff sleeveless to make her stand out. She wore beautiful stud earrings, a black expensive watch, and a silver bracelet to complete her look.

2. Zakiya looks sports in jeans

The emerald queen looked extremely classy and edge in a white stunning short sleeve top paired with jeans while wearing her silky hijab.

She completed her look with trendy Nike sneakers and a matching side bag.

3. Zakiya stuns in pink

The style influencer slays breathlessly in a white long-sleeve shirt paired with pink high-waist trousers.

She styled her look with a beautiful scandals and designer handbag to serve us with awesome corporate style looks.

4. Zakiya looks classy in a corset shirt

The style influencer jumps on the corseted trend as she looked effortlessly chic in a white ruffle corset shirt paired with trendy trousers.

As usual, she matched her trousers with the hijab to create a perfect statement as she steps out.

5. Zakiya glows in black

The new Miss Malaika Queen knows how to steal attention with her looks. She wore a black stylish jumpsuit paired with glass high heels.

She wore mild makeup to match her black hijab and expensive glittering earrings.

6. Zakiya looks regal in white

The gorgeous star looked stunning in an-all white outfit styled with a white hijab. She wore a beautiful nose earring to match her pearly earring and necklace set.

Zakiya styled her looks with mild makeup and a black expensive watch to complete her looks.

7. Zakiya is a stunner

The beautiful queen stepped on the red carpet at Ghana Modest Fashion Week in a gorgeous pink outfit that turned heads.

Zakiya always matches her hijab with her ensemble to make a bold fashion statement.

