The lovely wife of Kennedy Osei made a bold fashion statement at the star-studded graduation party which happened over the weekend

Tracy A. Osei looked effortlessly chic in an all-pink ensemble to Kennedy Osei's graduation party at Country Club in Trassaco

Tracy is a fashion designer who is known to design most of the tailored suits and casual outfits worn by members of the Despite family

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Tracy Osei, the gorgeous wife of Kennedy Osei was the center of attention at her husband's graduation party as she stunned in a pink gown.

The talented fashion designer looked extremely elegant in an off-shoulder pink gown designed with pink feathers. The wrap gown had exquisite shimmering embellishments from the bust to the hip level that glitters when she poses for the camera.

The mother-of-twins gave us awesome makeup looks with her flawless face beat and pink lipstick to match her looks.

Tracy Osei the lovely wife of Kennedy Osei stuns in a pink gown. Source@fashiongurughana

Source: Instagram

She wore a long curly, and silky frontal bohemian hairstyle as she flaunted her huge and expensive wedding ring. Tracy completed her looks with three-inch trendy pink stiletto high heels and a black designer purse.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian media personalities Cookie Tee was also spotted in an elegant colorful top and matching trousers with heavy makeup.

Dr. Osei Kwame Despite and some members of the East Legon fitness club also attended the Country club in their expensive fleet of cars and stylish outfits.

Kennedy Osei, the man of the moment, looked dapper in a white shirt and matching trousers while he completed his looks with highly coordinated expensive shoes.

The General Manager at Okay FM and other subsidiaries of the Despite Group of companies and his lovely wife tied the knot in 2020. The luxurious wedding has been described as one of the best celebrity weddings Ghanaians have seen.

Zakiya Ahmed wins Miss Malaika 2022

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about the style influencer and winner of Miss Malaika 2022, Zakiya Ahmed. The gorgeous beauty queen is the first Muslim to win the prestigious pageant since 2002.

Zakiya is a nineteen-year-old student at the University of Ghana with an unquestionable fashion sense.

The beauty queen knows how to dress modestly and complete her looks with a hijab to make a fashion statement.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh