A beautiful Ghanaian bride, Stephanie, is one of the stylish women who walked down the aisle in May 2023

The curvy bride with a heavy bust wore perfect-fit outfits made by Ghanaian designers for her lavish wedding

Stephanie invested in quality designer shoes and wigs for her glamorous wedding

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian couple, Fiifi and Stephanie, are trending on social media with their luxurious multiday wedding. The melanin bride looked gorgeous in custom-made dresses by top Ghanaian fashion designers, including Yartel GH and House of Paon.

Ghanaian couple Stephanie and Fiifi look adorable together. Photo credit: @jemaweddings

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian couple Fiifi and Stephanie looked stunning together

The adorable couple looked classy in beautiful outfits for their pre-wedding photoshoot. The bride flaunted her cleavage in a spaghetti-strap silky dress, and the groom wore a short-sleeve two-piece outfit.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Stephanie looks regal in corseted kente dress

The melanin bride looked ethereal in a purple-corseted Kente ensemble. Stephanie wore a long curly hairstyle and flawless makeup for her traditional wedding.

Ghanaian bride Stephanie looks classy in a short kente dress

Stephanie later wowed wedding guests with her stylish Kente dress for the reception party. The off-shoulder see-through corseted dress was styled with elegant shoes.

The groom, Fiifi Botchway looked dapper in a black long-sleeve Kente designed with pink Kente fabrics.

Ghanaian bride Stephanie looks glamorous in a white lace ball gown

The stunning Ghanaian bride and her pretty bridesmaids wore jaw-dropping robes before changing into a classy wedding gown and silky outfits for the white wedding.

Ghanaian bride Stephanie slays in designer high heels

Fiifi and Stephanie looked splendid in elegant outfits for the reception party. The bride wore a corseted gold dress and expensive shoes while showing off her dance moves.

She wore a Rene Cavaovilla spiral silhouette designed with crystal-embellished butterflies.

Watch a video of some fun activities at the wedding of Stephanie and Fiifi

Ghanaian Bride Who Looks Like A Barbie Doll Whines Her Small Waist In A Green Corseted Kente Gown

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian bride Trusty, who wore exquisite Kente attire for her traditional wedding.

The adorable wedding video released online features the stunning bride, who resembles an African Barbie, dancing nonstop.

The melanin bride wore elegant frontal lace hair and faultless makeup for the lavish occasion.

Plus-Size Bride With Big Bust Flaunts Curves In Elegant Kente Gown, Netizens Hail Fashion Designer

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about a gorgeous, joyful, plus-size bride who married in November 2022.

The joyful bride, who shone in a purple Kente gown, has become the topic of social media.

The fashion designers worked splendidly to produce a stunning design to fit Angela's large bust for her lovely ceremony.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh