Ghanaian professional player Abdul Fatawu Issahaku is one of the most fashionable new faces at the Black Stars camp

The eighteen-year-old is the youngest player among the twenty-six-man squad to play for Ghana at FIFA World Cup in Qatar

In 2021, he was included in The Guardian's "Next Generation 2021", and was described by them as "arguably the best African prospect of his generation".

Sporting CP forward Abdul Fatawu Issahaku is the youngest Black Stars player with a high fashion sense.

The Tamale-born star is following in the footsteps of senior players like Kevin Prince Boateng, Asamoah Gyan, Stephen Appiah, and others who have unmatched fashion sense.

At eighteen, the Ghanaian professional player makes his world cup debut as Ghana plays against Portugal in the ongoing FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

YEN.com.gh shares five stylish photos of Abdul Fatawu Issahaku.

1. Abdul Fatawu Issahaku drips in an all-black outfit

The eighteen-year-old looked dapper in an all-black outfit as he stepped out on his off day. He paired his looks with a silver necklace and black sunglasses.

Abdul Fatawu completed his looks with trendy sneakers while posing for the photoshoot.

2. Abdul Fatawu Issahaku looks casual in a colorful shirt

The former Dreams FC player Abdul Fatawu Issahaku flaunted his smooth skin with a colorful shirt which he paired with black jeans.

He repeated his pair of jewelry that matched his wristwatch and sunglasses. He wore quality sneakers from his enviable collection.

3. Abdul Fatawu Issahaku rocks new hairstyle

The Sporting FC forward made headlines with this dapper look. He wore a white long-sleeve buttoned jacket paired with white matching trousers. He wore black sneakers while showing off his black side bag.

4. Abdul Fatawu Issahaku enjoys at the beach in a designer ensemble

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku was on one of his numerous fun-filled vacations at the beach. He flaunted his abs in the stylish top and grey shorts. Issahaku repeated his side bags and necklace for this shoot.

5. Abdul Fatawu Issahaku is a showstopper

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku is giving us the best street vibes in this photo. He was pictured wearing a designer jacket and black trousers. He gave us an impeccable braiding hairstyle goal.

Black Stars Player Mohammed Salisu Always Looks Stylish Like David Beckham Off The Pitch

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about one of the Black Stars team's most stylish defenders Ghanaian professional footballer Mohammed Salisu Abdul Karim.

According to Instagram, the 23-year-old spends on pricey designer labels like Amiri, Prada, and Essentials.

Mohammed Salisu, a Southampton player, emulates David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo in terms of his sense of style.

