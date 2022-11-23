Rapper Sarkodie and versatile rapper and singer Black Sherif have performed their hit song, 'Country SIde' on stage for the first time ever since its release

Performing the song in London during the listening party of Sarkodie's Jamz album, the duo thrilled guests with a stellar performance

The video has warmed the hearts of Sarnatives and Blacko's fans as they spot their role models sharing the same stage for the first time

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie and budding rapper Black Sherif have officially performed together on the same stage for the first time, which has excited many netizens.

Black Sherif and Sarkodie. Photo Source: @utvghana @blacksherif_ @sarkodie

Source: Instagram

Blacko, as his fans affectionately call him, joined Sarkodie on stage in London for Sarkodie's album listening party for the Jamz Album.

They performed 'Country Side', one of the songs on the album, as they thrilled guests with an electrifying performance.

They twinned in similar outfits as they rocked vintage leather jackets and gave a stellar performance in London.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Watch more videos of their performance below:

Video of Sarkodie and Black Sherif performing 'Country Side' for the first time sparks reactions

maabyna_papabi remarked:

See how I forget even to take my medicine. I've lost count of the number of times I've watched it mpo

kwesi_takyi said:

Been smiling throughout watching this

dhavidoquan said:

Black and sark take Ghana to go far

dennisbonsu said:

dennisbonsu refreshing to watch.❤️❤️

@chriskwillis remarked:

@sarkodie forgets his lyrics during a live performance of his "Country Side" track ft @blacksherif_ and fills the gap with laughter.

@NanaYawBasoah1 commented:

So beautiful flying so High higher and highest

@ojaygangster1 remarked:

My country men performing country side outside our country. Grrr to the whole wiase

Sarkodie Noding His Head Vigorously To Country Side With Black Sherif Becomes Social MediaTrend

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has become a meme and a trendsetter after a video of him nodding his head up and down vigorously like that of an agama lizard went viral.

During his media tour for his newly released album titles Jamz, he was in the studio of one Ghanaian radio station when the DJ for the show started to play one of the songs on the album.

Many famous faces in the creative and entertainment space such as Kwadwo Sheldon, Zionfelix, among others have made this a trend and this has gotten a lot of traction on the internet.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh