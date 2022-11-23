Popular Ghanaian actor and comedian Lil Win has turned heads on social media after he showed off his brand new Benz car on social media

In the photo, Lil Win was looking classy in his all-green attire, which he rocked with a pair of black shoes

Many of his fervent followers have hailed him for rewarding himself after working so hard in the creative industry

Ghanaian actor and comedian, Lil Win, has flaunted another brand-new car he has acquired as he looked stunning in the photos he released on his Instagram page.

In the photos which he dropped on his Instagram page, he was spotted at one of the popular malls in Accra, Ghana, the AnC Mall at East Legon. He rocked a green short sleeves shirt which he paired with a pair of green trousers.

His entire outfit was styled with African print fabric around the bottom pocket on both sides of the shirt. The golden buttons along the front middle section of the shirt added some spice to the entire outfit.

He crossed his leg gentlemanly as he posed and stood behind the car for the memorable moment to be captured.

Fans react to photos of Lil Win showing off his new car

