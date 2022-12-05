The University of Ghana has produced more hardworking and stylish beauty queens than any other tertiary school in Ghana

The current emerald and first hijab queen Zakiya Ahmed is also studying at the University of Ghana

All these outstanding beauty queens who graduated from the University of Ghana stand out among others with their high fashion sense

Since 2013, Charterhouse, the organizer of the Miss Malaika beauty pageant has groomed and crowned twenty winners, some of who are still in the limelight.

Some of the winners who have emerged from this pageant are graduates of the premier University of Ghana. After attaining their degree, these empowered women have become public figures in Ghana, using their intelligence and skillset to employ people and provide job opportunities for the youth.

Some contestants who made it to the top sixteen spots in the competition worked extra harder after eviction and are now successful public figures.

Miss Malaika Queens, Naa Oyoe Quartey, Zakiya Ahmed and Ama Nettey look regal in stunning gowns. source: @missmalaika

The first Miss Malaika queen, Tamara of 2003 fame, and Laurie of 2007 are medical doctors saving lives in different hospitals.

While Berla Mundi, Regina Van Helvert, Anita Akuffo, and a host of others make people happy with their charity endeavors and media appearances.

Karen Kash and Gwen Gyimah are top fashion and beauty entrepreneurs with substantial social media followers.

1. Ama O. Sarpong - Miss Malaika 2010

Ama O. Sarpong, also known by her stage name Ama Nettey, won the prestigious Miss Malaika pageant in 2010. She has over six years of experience in the field, a University of Cumbria MBA in Energy and Sustainability, and certifications from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration in Oil & Gas Management and Public Relations (GIMPA). She is blissfully wed to Kwaku Osei-Sarpong, a corporate executive and entrepreneur with a focus on infrastructure, investments, and renewable energy (solar).

2. Naa Oyoe Quartey - Miss Malaika 2013

Naa started a career in modeling before competing in Miss Malaika. Naa is a serial entrepreneur who deals in car rentals, owns a food blog, and manages her non-governmental organization.

3. Eirene Nsudoon Binabiba-Miss Malaika 2014

Eirene Binabiba holds a master's degree from Ohio University. The lifestyle blogger also runs an active nongovernmental organization. Its main objective is to implement sustainable development initiatives in underserved areas to advance development and address problems affecting women and children.

4. Leah Brown- Miss Malaika 2016

The serial entrepreneur is one of the few beauty queens with a master's degree. She owns an agency that specializes in event staffing while offering public relations and marketing consultation as well.

5. Miriam Owusu Opoku - Miss Malaika 2018

The gorgeous former beauty queen is one the fast-rising actresses who have already secured a big contract as she features in a Showmax original series called Eno with award-winning actress Gloria Sarfo as the main character.

She is a co-founder and chief executive officer of a dog grooming company located in the Greater Accra and Ashanti regions of Ghana.

6. Phylis Vesta Boison- Miss Malaika 2019

The eloquent former beauty queen is making a living as a brand influencer and globetrotter. Currently, she is signed to a skincare brand owned by Ghanaian actress Victoria Lebene. She has also modeled for top fashion brands and local textile manufacturing companies.

7. Zakiya Ahmed- Miss Malaika 2022

Zakiya Ahmed is still pursuing her degree at the University of Ghana but she owns two successful online businesses.

