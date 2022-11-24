Some current and past Ghana National team players saw the need to invest their money for future benefits and hence started businesses of their own

Thomas Partey is a current Ghana national team player who co-owns a football club called Alcobendas Sport with three other investors

Asamoah Gyan, Sulley Muntari, and Derek Boateng are a few of the retired Ghanaian footballers who run big-time businesses

Footballers are generally known to be among athletes who are well-paid. The money earned is invested in diverse ways by these players. Some players have established successful businesses even before the end of their careers, but most of the time, players venture into businesses after retirement.

Four of both current and retired Ghanaian footballers who run successful businesses have been highlighted by YEN.com.gh.

1. Thomas Partey, co-owner of Alcobendas Sport in Italy

Along with three other investors, Thomas Partey purchased the Spanish third-tier team Alcobendas Sport and established himself as a football club owner. In July, the club's four equal owners decided to buy the Madrid-based team to advance them to the top of the Spanish football league system.

"It's a huge undertaking, but we have plans to make it a success by gradually building Alcobendas Sport up from the bottom up", Partey said in an interview with Ghanasoccernet.com

2. Asamoah Gyan, CEO of Baby Jet Airline, Paradise Pac Water and other businesses

Asamoah Gyan, a former captain of the Black Stars, is one of the most business-savvy athletes to have come out of Africa. The former striker is a company owner in several industries, including real estate, event management called JetLink Events and Logistics, a sachet water line known as Paradise Pac Water, a plaza, and a transportation company called Baby Jet Airline.

3. Sulley Muntari, owner of 4FKmotorsport, a car pimping business in Italy

Sulley Muntari, the former midfielder for Ghana's national team, has made contributions outside of sport that merit praise. He set up a car pimping business called 4FKmotorsport in 2012 in Italy, where they specialize in aesthetic modification.

4. Derek Boateng, owner of Mendieta Hotel located in Achimota, next to Golf Park

Derek Boateng, a former midfielder for Ghana, began planning for life after football by building a five-star hotel in Accra called Mendieta Hotel, located in Achimota, next to Golf Park. The hotel features a variety of amenities, such as pools, gyms, and others.

In an interview, Derek explained that the hotel was birthed to create double income streams and serve as a job opportunity for his wife, who has an occupation as a hotel manager.

