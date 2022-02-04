Your authoritative all-round online news website YEN.com.gh has, over the years, moved from a known brand into a loved brand and has been touted as the one-stop destination for all news.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

We have made a mark in the general lives of many Ghanaians and have promoted dozens of entertainers and political figures through our stories.

Seven years later, we are looking to reward some of the personalities who have made a mark in their various fields of expertise and are riding the waves of prominence and popularity.

We looked at all possible ways of magnifying such individuals and have decided to birth the YEN Entertainment Awards.

YEN.com.gh has launched the YEN Entertainment Awards

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

What is YEN Awards?

The YEN Entertainment Awards is an award scheme that is looking to recognize and reward hardworking Ghanaian entertainers who have made a mark in their fields.

The award scheme would also look at recognizing persons of interest who have touched the lives of others through philanthropy, education or innovation.

The year under review for this year's nominations and award event is 2022.

Award Categories

Being the first of its kind, YEN.com.gh has streamlined the categories to 10, with all nominees duly deserving of a place in their respective categories.

YEN.com.gh has launched the YEN Entertainment Awards

Source: UGC

Actor of the Year

The Actor of the Year category seeks to recognise male movie stars whose works (performances in movies and series) impressed fans the most. Adjetey Anang, John Dumelo, Lil Win, Mawuli Gavor, and Van Vicker are the nominees.

Actress of the Year

The Actress of the Year category appreciates the efforts of female movie stars whose performances in movies and series within the year have made the biggest impressions on fans. Adomaa, Jackie Appiah, Lydia Forson, Naa Ashorkor, and Yvonne Nelson will be competing in this category

Male Artiste Of The Year

The Artiste of the Year (Male) category seeks to recognise the best Ghanaian male musician of the year in terms of performances, songs or albums released, and general impact in 2021. The nominees in this category include Black Sherif, Camidoh, KiDi, Sarkodie, and Stonebwoy.

Female Artiste of the Year

The Artiste of the Year (Female) category seeks to recognise the best female musician of the year in terms of performances, songs or albums released, and general impact in 2022. For their exploits, Cina Soul, Diana Hamilton, Gyakie, MzVee, and Wendy Shay have been shortlisted in this category.

Most Fashionable Celeb Of The Year (Male)

This category goes to male Ghanaian entertainers whose fashion styles impressed their followers within the year. Cheddar, James Gardiner, KOD, Osebo, and Toosweet Annan are the nominees.

Most Fashionable Celeb Of The Year (Female)

This category rewards female Ghanaian entertainers whose fashion styles impressed their followers or became talking points within the year. Jackie Appiah, Nana Akua Addo, Nana Ama McBrown, Selly Galley, and Zynnell Zuh are gunning for this award.

Social Media Star (YouTube)

The social media star (YouTube) category is to recognise YouTube users whose content on their platforms sparked conversations on the internet. Ama Governor, Jessica Opare-Saforo, Kwadwo Sheldon, Sweet Adjeley, and Wode Maya have been nominated.

Social Media Star (Twitter)

The social media star (Twitter) category is to recognise tweeps who influenced trends and conversations on the bird app. KalyJay, Kwadwo Sheldon, Mempeasem President, Serwaa Amihere, and Sneaker Nyame will be battling it out in the category.

Social Media Star (TikTok)

The social media star (TikTok) category is to reward TikTokers who set trends or excited people on the video-sharing app with their content. Here, we see Asantewaa, Erkuah Official, Jackline Mensah, and Wesley Kesse face off

Comedian of The Year

The Comedian of The Year category is to recognise the topmost comic actor. It includes comic stars who have cracked ribs with their performances on stage or got people laughing their heads off with skits. Clemento Suarez, Comedian Waris, Dr Likee (Ras Nene), Heiress Jacinta, OB Amponsah, and SDK Dele made it to the list.

Change-Makers of the Year

The Change-Makers category seeks to recognise players in the entertainment industry who have positively impacted society or their communities. Up for this award are Kojo Jones, Nana Ama McBrown, Tracey Boakye, and Stonebwoy.

How to vote

The voting process and dates for the YEN Entertainment Awards would be communicated across all our social media platforms. The good thing about this award scheme is that VOTING IS FREE!!!

Social media users would therefore have the chance to vote for their favourite nominee in the various categories.

Follow Us

If you have not followed or liked YEN.com.gh pages on social media, for all the trending news in Ghana!

Follow us to also stand the chance of becoming an eligible voter to vote for your favourite entertainer in the YEN Entertainment Awards.

Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram channels (breaking news, fun group)

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh