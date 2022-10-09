Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant, an initiative of Media Generale has given many young Ghanaian women the to become stars

Some of the winners who are still limelight have managed to successfully establish their own businesses

The finale of the 2022 edition is happening on October 9, 2022, to choose a new queen with a new project for the country

Ghana's Most Beautiful is a television beauty pageant program that informs viewers about the diverse cultural values and legacy found in Ghana's sixteen (16) regions.

The program is produced by TV3 and its media allies. The pageant program seeks to advance development by fostering harmony and culture.

The show has produced sixteen beauty queens so far since its inception in 2007. The finale of the 2022 edition comes on October 9, 2022, between Teiya from the Northern Region, Xornam from Volta Region, Aikoadade from Oti Region, Aseidua from Central Region, and Amoani from Eastern Region.

Ghana's Most Beautiful Queens, Akua, Emefa and Ama slay in elegant dresses.

Source: Instagram

YEN.com.gh shares eight successful beauty queens who emerged as winners of Ghana's Most Beautiful Pageant currently managing their own businesses.

2010- Nana Ama Agyeiwaa

Nana Ama Agyeiwaa popularly called Ama Royal owns a school called East Royale Montessori school and a bottling water company in Accra.

2011 - Sally Akua Amoakowaa Mensah

Akua is the chief Executive officer of a fashion school and founder of the Miss Golden Stool beauty pageant. The former wife of Dr. Kwaku Oteng launched season four of Miss Golden Stool in October 2022.

Ghanaian beauty queen, Sally Akua Amoakowaa dazzles in a yellow dress.

Source: Instagram

2012 - Emefa Akosua Adeti

Emefa is the chief executive officer of a beauty salon. She is currently working at Mx24gh after working with Joy Prime as a morning show host.

2014 -Baci

Abigail Baci-Ara Bentie, popularly known as Baci GMB was crowned winner in 2014. Baci went on to bigger things after the pageant, graduating with a Master’s from GIMPA in 2019.

She received an MA in International Relations and Diplomacy. Baci GMB previously held a BA in Integrated Community Development from the University of Development Studies (UDS), Wa.

She served as a child marriage ambassador and also carried out numerous philanthropic activities. Baci received a diploma in the leadership of the Crans Montana Forum, also in 2019. Baci is currently the country director for the Miss Africa beauty pageant.

2017 - Zeinab

Zeinab Gadabsi is an entrepreneur who operates a supermarket in Accra. She is an influencer and loves to travel.

2018- Naomi Abena Obeng

Noami Abena competed in Miss Progress Ghana 2019 and won effortlessly. She was nominated at the 2019 awards scheme for the Gown Outstanding Beauty Queen and won against her fellow queens.

2020 - Naa Dedei Botchwey

Naa is a published author and philanthropist passionate about education and promoting the reading culture in Ghana.

2021- Benedicta Sarfoa Asamoah

Sarfoa is currently managing her foundation which has embarked on lots of projects this year as the reigning queen of Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant.

Who wears the crown? Ghana's Most Beautiful Finale comes off on October 9, 2022

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Ghana's Most Beautiful has developed numerous young women to become role models since its start in 2007.

Some of the contestants and the winners have achieved fame and influence with numerous companies.

After a fruitful reign, the current queen, Sarfoa, who has represented the Ashanti Region, transfers the crown over tonight.

