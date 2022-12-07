A Ghanaian woman based in the United States of America married her longtime partner in Ghana over the weekend

The stunning bride and her bridesmaid looked regal in all their corseted dresses for the multi-day ceremony

The bride, who is a certified wellness coach, usually hangout with American rapper Rick Ross at various events

A gorgeous Ghanaian bride and her long-time heartthrob of fifteen years tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony over the weekend.

The lovely bride, who happens to be a wellness coach in the United States of America, is also friends with American rapper William Leonard Roberts II, known professionally as Rick Ross.

A beautiful couple from Las Vegas marries in Ghana. source: @thedaveblog

The energetic couple looked stunning in twinning in a colourful kente design. The bride wore a corseted kente gown flaunting her cleavage. She styled her look with a stylish red gele for the traditional wedding. The groom looked ethereal in his kente and matching native scandals as he sang and danced in the trending video.

The happy Ghanaian bride slays in a breathtaking gown

The certified fitness coach dazzled in a lace form-fitting gown for the white wedding gown with a deep neckline. She maintained her natural locs hairstyle which was styled elegantly for her special day.

The groom who doubled as an artist manager and master of ceremony opted for a black and white tuxedo designed by one of Ghana's budding fashion designers Fiifi Yeboah.

The couple's first passionate kiss

The adorable couple has made us believe in the power of love after sharing their love story. They have been together for fifteen years and still has the spark in their eyes when they look at each other.

The couple's energetic dance moves

The beautiful couple entertained wedding guests with their dance moves at the traditional and white wedding. The duo rocked matching hairstyles as their impressed wedding guests and family members with their moves.

