Ghanaian musician KiDi and television personality Berla Mundi are Ghanaian celebrities with stunning fashion sense

The style influencers have been spotted looking effortlessly chic wearing the same Balmain bag

KiDi has been nominated for the Yen Entertainment Awards Artiste of the year category along with Black Sherif, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, and Camidoh

Ghanaian award-winning musician, Dennis Nana Dwamena is one of the most stylish male celebrities in Ghana. KiDi, as he is popularly called in showbiz, pays keen attention to his personal style which is very reflected in his music videos, stage costumiers, and casual looks.

The twenty-nine-year-old hitmaker is currently in India hanging out with top singer Tulsi Kumar. He was spotted in a floral unbuttoned shirt paired with a white cotton tee shirt and brown shorts.

Berla Mundi and KiDi rock Balmain bag. source: @berlamundi @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

KiDi styled his looks with a black Balmain cross bag and white Nike socks and sneakers while walking confidently at the airport.

Tulsi Kumar looked classy in a two-piece ensemble styled with a Chloe Dior tote bag that costs over two thousand Ghana cedis according to FarFetch. KiDi and Tulsi Kumar are working on a music project together which will be announced on social media this month.

In November 2022, YEN.com.gh spotted Ghanaian media personality Berla Mundi wearing a similar Balmain cross bag while she was on vacation outside Ghana.

The style influencer wore an all-black ensemble styled with a trendy jacket. Berla Mundi glowed with makeup with her long pretty hairstyle. Coincidentally, she also wore white sneakers like KiDi to complete her looks.

In another post during the same vacation, Berla was spotted in a pink long sweat dress styled with her famous Balmain bag and black boots as she fed the ducks by the river.

The media personality repeated her hairstyle but wore new sunglasses as she stepped out.

Source: YEN.com.gh