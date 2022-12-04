A beautiful Ghanaian bride has set a new trend for 2023 brides with her colorful and glittering wedding gown

The gorgeous and happy bride Samira is trending on her social media with her exquisite pink floor-sweeping gown

The glittering gown was designed by a rising fashion designer who is known for designing stunning gowns for Muslim brides

2022 brides have given wedding guests and fashion lovers a run for their money with creativity and exclusivity to date.

These beautiful brides have introduced different wedding trends regarding their bridal wardrobes, gele styles, tiaras, and shoe collection.

A Ghanaian bride named Samira married the love of her life on Saturday, December 3, 2022, in Accra.

Ghanaian bride Samira looks gorgeous in a pink gown. Source: @menscookgh

Source: Instagram

In an Instagram video posted by Menscook, an all-men catering service, the bride opted for a pink wedding gown instead of the traditional white gown.

The pink gown features a see-through long-sleeve lace and floor-sweeping glittering lace gown. Samira wore a gorgeous frontal hairstyle with a beautiful ponytail nicely styled.

She wore flawless makeup to match her hairdo and elegant gown while posting for the photoshoot.

Ghanaian makeup artist, Painted Perfect Gh, and other social media users have commented on the post by fashion designer Dornee, a luxurious women's clothing brand

ashmua__

You are blessed ❤️

lovelyhiddy

Dornee to the whole wiaseee I know of only two fashion designers in this world o. Dornee and the rest. Well done hun

mariamlove322

Dope

darirashida

The dress is fire

prettyabrafi

@daasebre24 this is nice right

paintedperfectgh

Oh no wonder I couldn’t stop admiring this gown. So exquisite!! So divine!! So breathtaking!!! Absolutely stunning!!! Keep up with this wonderful work❤️❤️❤️ @dornee_

