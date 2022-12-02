A beautiful Muslim couple, Goddey Wan and Mi, has organized one of the biggest weddings we have seen so far this year

The handsome groom, who is friends with many Ghanaian celebrities, including Charles Nii Armah and Abeiku Santana, looked dapper in stylish ensembles

The gorgeous bride left us stunned as she wore six different dresses for the luxurious star-studded event

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

Ghanaian businessman, Goddey Wan tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony last week. The real estate developer and his stunning bride are the talk of the town after photos and videos from their luxurious wedding were shared online.

A stunning Muslim couple looks beautiful in this collage. sources: @goddeywan77

Source: Instagram

1. Beautiful bride and her stunning bridesmaids

The Muslim bride looked regal in a white lace and blue corseted gown. She styled her looks with a matching gele for the first part of the wedding.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The bridesmaids wore matching corseted gowns and hairstyles for the star-studded event as they danced beautifully in the video below.

2. Rich groom and his energetic groomsmen

The wealthy businessman made a bold fashion statement with his wardrobe. He used the same unique fabric for the bride's gown to sew his sleeveless jacket and trousers styled with a white long-sleeve shirt.

3. Couple's second look for the reception party

The happy couple impressed wedding guests and social media users with their stunning looks. The bride changed into a glittering kente gown styled with matching gele and purse. Mr. Goddey wore a white Kaftan and stylish kente hat for the reception party.

4. Couple's fourth look for the night

The stunning bride dazzled in a yellow form-fitting gown with matching gele. She also changed her purse to match her look. The bride's makeup looks were flawless for all her looks.

Goddey looked dapper in a long grey kaftan top styled with black trousers as he held his wife's hand.

5. Goddey and Mi impresses with dance moves

The Muslim couple did not only make headlines with their looks but their impressive swag and dance skills are very adorable. The beautiful bride wore a red elegant gown and the groom rocked an all-white buttoned suit.

6. Pretty bride stuns in an African print gown

The gorgeous Muslim bride was pictured in an African print and lace ruffle gown. The style influencer was seen dancing in a beautiful video with her husband.

Gorgeous Bride Trends On Instagram With Surprise Energetic Choreography During Wedding Reception

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about a Nigerian bride Adaora Igbo, a Nigerian bride has gained notoriety for her stunning surprise dance for her husband.

The footage was released by expert photographer Maxwell Jennings, and the bride has already gotten a lot of supportive responses on social media.

Adaora has been a certified property manager for eight years and is a world traveler who has visited 35 nations.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh