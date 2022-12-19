Ghanaian Bride Almost Ruins Beautiful Makeup With Tears Of Joy As Groom Assures Her Of Eternal Love
- A madly-in-love Ghanaian bride couldn't control her tears of joy when her heartthrob recited his wedding vows in the presence of family members
- In the video circulating online, the beautiful bride was seen wiping her tears with her palm while the groom assured her of a peaceful marriage
- In another video, the happy couple was seen kissing passionately while the officiating minister and wedding guests looked on
A gorgeous Ghanaian bride Maritabel has wowed wedding lovers with her teary wedding videos. Maritabel looked stunning in a ready-made lace gown with lots of embellishments.
The smooth makeup was done by young makeup artist and nurse Reggies Makeover. The happy bride wore a simple hairstyle styled with a shiny hairband for the lavish wedding.
The tall and handsome groom looked dashing in a white tuxedo and black trousers as he held the microphone to say his vows. The bride couldn't hide her joy as tears flew down her cheek in an emotional video.
Some social media users have commented on the trending video circulating online.
praise_bley
This bride has seen so much shege in her (previous) relationship(s). Congratulations to her.
elmagico77
All this tears if the guys money finish ..she would go and cheat too
elizabeth_owusuansah234
Awww, I pray cry like this.❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
mercedesb_chilling_nkoa
so beautiful, this is love, congratulations to you both
__adjowa__
Congratulations friend ❤️ You made a beautiful bride Maritabel ✌️
callmi_eqwia
And it was a beautiful event congratulations Maritabel and Charles
northern_touchclothing
Aaaaaaaw!
mawunyodarko
Purest form of love right there!
maame_sarpong
Aww❤️… Amen! May God bless your home
justjayzcouture
❤️❤️this is beautiful , powerful affirmations
Beautiful Dutch Bride Dances To Kizz Daniel's Odo Song As Ghanaian Groom Laughs Out Loud
Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about a stunning mixed-race couple who had been dating for more than seven years and finally tied the knot in Ghana.
The stunning Dutch bride and dashing Ghanaian groom delighted the wedding attendees with their dynamic dancing moves.
After her dance recordings were posted on social media, the Dutch newlywed received plenty of wonderful feedback.
