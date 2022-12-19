A madly-in-love Ghanaian bride couldn't control her tears of joy when her heartthrob recited his wedding vows in the presence of family members

In the video circulating online, the beautiful bride was seen wiping her tears with her palm while the groom assured her of a peaceful marriage

In another video, the happy couple was seen kissing passionately while the officiating minister and wedding guests looked on

A gorgeous Ghanaian bride Maritabel has wowed wedding lovers with her teary wedding videos. Maritabel looked stunning in a ready-made lace gown with lots of embellishments.

The smooth makeup was done by young makeup artist and nurse Reggies Makeover. The happy bride wore a simple hairstyle styled with a shiny hairband for the lavish wedding.

Ghanaian couple Charles & Maritabel share a beautiful love story during their white wedding. source: @live_with_kwaku

Source: Instagram

The tall and handsome groom looked dashing in a white tuxedo and black trousers as he held the microphone to say his vows. The bride couldn't hide her joy as tears flew down her cheek in an emotional video.

Some social media users have commented on the trending video circulating online.

praise_bley

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

This bride has seen so much shege in her (previous) relationship(s). Congratulations to her.

elmagico77

All this tears if the guys money finish ..she would go and cheat too

elizabeth_owusuansah234

Awww, I pray cry like this.❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

mercedesb_chilling_nkoa

so beautiful, this is love, congratulations to you both

__adjowa__

Congratulations friend ❤️ You made a beautiful bride Maritabel ✌️

callmi_eqwia

And it was a beautiful event congratulations Maritabel and Charles

northern_touchclothing

Aaaaaaaw!

mawunyodarko

Purest form of love right there!

maame_sarpong

Aww❤️… Amen! May God bless your home

justjayzcouture

❤️❤️this is beautiful , powerful affirmations

Beautiful Dutch Bride Dances To Kizz Daniel's Odo Song As Ghanaian Groom Laughs Out Loud

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about a stunning mixed-race couple who had been dating for more than seven years and finally tied the knot in Ghana.

The stunning Dutch bride and dashing Ghanaian groom delighted the wedding attendees with their dynamic dancing moves.

After her dance recordings were posted on social media, the Dutch newlywed received plenty of wonderful feedback.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh