A beautiful interracial couple who have been dating for over seven years tied in the knot in Ghana

The gorgeous Dutch bride and handsome Ghanaian groom entertained wedding guests with their energetic dance moves

The Dutch bride has received many great compliments after her dance videos were shared on social media

A Gorgeous Dutch bride is trending on social media after a popular wedding blogger shared her dance video on social media.

In the trending video, the bride who looked stunning in her white wedding gown was seen bending her waist in opposite directions while jamming to the song.

The Ghanaian groom, Bernard Ofosu Anim who looked dashing in a custom-made suit was seen laughing and admiring his wife's dance moves.

Ghanaian groom and Dutch bride marry in Ghana. source: live_with_kwaku

According to the groom's Instagram posts, the happy couple has been together for over seven years always there to support each other.

Some social media users have commented on the beautiful dance video

taiwo17_onasanya

This couple are beautiful live it!!!!!

makavelli1002000

She’s stunning

lovelylou_fragrance

Aww such a cute couple congratulations girl!

sarahjanetitus

The Holland girl is very nice

cadygal

Hahahahaha congratulations to y’all!

dja_world

she know that the thing in the room odo ewu

_glitzbossconcept_

Dammmn this is lit

glitznglamevents_durham

They're so cute

princessgold636

Awww she dance more than me , She's cute @kizzdaniel

aforadjoa

SHE’S SO SWEET! BEAUTIFUL TWO

nuying_yu

What a beautiful couple

embrace.empower.enlighten

She understood the assignment. Beautiful couple.

paulsamiyah

Love has no color ❤️congratulations

lameenwataara

She is a dancer .. she hot moves

ritas_hair_care

I know for sure she will keep him hooked. While everyone is complaining

bronze_ad

Love knows no color ❤️. The jealousy in the comment section though

