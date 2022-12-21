National Communications Director of the NDC Sammy Gyamfi has tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony

Former President John Dramani Mahama and Chairman-Elect Johnson Aseidu Nketia were present at the private ceremony

The new bride is trending on social media with her elegant look as she employs top wedding vendors for her glam team

The communication officer of the New Democratic Congress Sammy Gyamfi is off the market as photos of his private traditional wedding surfaced online.

The outspoken politician looked ethereal in a kente ensemble matched with carefully designed native sandals.

Former President John Mahama attends Sammy Gyamfi's private wedding. source: @fashiongurughana

Source: Instagram

The gorgeous bride dazzled in a kente gown that has become a trending topic on social media. She wore a corseted kente gown designed with ombre kente and plain turquoise fabric. The talented designer who remains anonymous did a perfect job of blending the two fabrics to create a unique pattern.

The fashion house used artificial cutout petals as embellishments and a halter neck which is a very unique addition for 2023 brides.

Mrs. Gyamfi's elegant hairstyle was done by the talented hairstylist Ani Nessa which matched perfectly with her look.

Award-winning makeup artiste and lecturer Valerie Lawson worked her magic on the smooth and perfect makeup for the politician's wife.

Former president John Dramani Mahama looks dapper in a white ensemble

Former President John Mahama is one of the most stylish male politicians in Ghana. He always steps out to public events in tailor-made kaftans and suits.

The great politician wore an all-white short sleeve lace shirt with matching trousers to support the young couple.

The sixty-four year old wore a black shoes and black designer watch to complete his dapper look as he posed with the newly weds.

Source: YEN.com.gh