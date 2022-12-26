Ghanaian actress Yaa Jackson has allegedly married her longtime boyfriend in an-all white traditional marriage

According to reports, the young female screen goddess is expecting a baby with her boyfriend Manuel

Yaa Jackson rose to fame at a very young age after starring in Kumawood movies along with top stars like Nana Ama McBrown and Bill Asamoah

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Kumawood actress and rising musician Yaa Jackson has allegedly tied the knot with her heartthrob Manuel.

In a video circulating online, the young star was seen wearing a white maternity dress with a protruding stomach.

Pregnant Kumawood actress Yaa Jackson and her family look beautiful in this photo. source: @ghpage_tv

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Yaa Jackson whose father is one of the top movie producers in Kumasi, the Ashanti Region of Ghana styled her looks with a shoulder-level straight hairstyle. She wore flat sandals to complete her look.

The young female celebrity has released some songs which trended on social media for days. The award-winning star is one of the few young actresses who loves to flaunt her cleavage in skimpy dresses.

Some social media users have commented on Yaa Jackson's video circulating online.

nellybrako

I saw it too but I want to convince myself that it might be the outfit

minascateringservices

She looks pregnant

bibidarks

This looks like a kokooko not marriage

ivan_oppong

How can something being a secret pops on social media

auroura3133

She is pregnant for sure nanka nice Kente styles you she no go wear some ?

mwene.john

That ain’t secret anymore

nana_yaa_ab

I thought I was the only one

amass.richard

She's pregnant

Yaa Jackson: Meet The Beautiful Mother Of The Kumawood Who Looks Younger Than 30 Years Old In New Photos

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about the gorgeous mother of Ghanaian actress Yaa Jackson has been featured in stunning images.

Jackson K. Bentum, the chairman and chief executive officer of Bentum 5 Pictures, is married to Madame Lydia Konadu Bentum.

Yaa Jackson, a mother-daughter duo, and Madame Lydia have unrivaled high fashion sense. The pair like donning lengthy, pricey frontal wigs whenever they go out.

Yaa Jackson posted a photo of her mother looking absolutely stunning with a frontal wig and faultless face-lift.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh