Ghanaian actress Nana Ama Mcbrown and her husband Maxwell Mensah have been spotted together in elegant outfits

The celebrity couple is rarely spotted together due to their busy schedule, but they don't disappoint fashion lovers when they step out

Nana Ama Mcbrown won the Most Stylish Female Celeb award at the 2022 YEN Entertainment Awards

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown and her young-looking husband Maxwell Mensah were among the wealthy celebrities who graced the East Legon Executive Fitness Club Thanksgiving Service.

The style icon Nana Ama Mcbrown stepped out in style and elegance for the star-studded events. She was seen wearing a white floor-length corseted dress.

Nana Ama Mcbrown and Maxwell Mensah look fashionable in their white outfit. source: @utvghana

The low-neckline lace dress was styled with a white headband as she rocked her beautiful braids. The award-winning actress wore red high heels to complete her stunning looks for the all-white event.

The talented designer left us stunned with the details of the dress; the beaded lace, furs, and see-through long sleeve for the right hand.

Nana Ama McBrown and her husband wore trendy sunglasses to the annual thanksgiving ceremony.

Maxwell Mensah posed with his beautiful wife wearing a white short-sleeve polo shirt and matching trousers. He won our hearts with his unique hairstyle and well-shaped beard. Baby Maxin's father wore black designer shoes to complete his looks.

