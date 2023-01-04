Miss Universe Ghana 2022 Engracia Mofuman is the first Ghanaian beauty queen with a bald hairstyle

The eloquent and confident supermodel speaks four languages namely French, English, Spanish and Portuguese

The educational activist is set to represent Ghana at the Miss Universe 2023 on January 14, 2022, in New Orleans Louisiana

Miss Universe 2022, Engracia Afua K. Mofuman made history in 2022 as the first beauty queen in Ghana with a bald hairstyle.

The professional runway and photo model speaks French, English, Spanish, and Portuguese. She spent part of her childhood in Ghana and other African nations, which encouraged an interest in diverse cultures.

The style influencer holds a Master of Arts degree in International Relations. Mofuman's desire to end illiteracy and better prepare rural youngsters for higher education is fueled by her budding teaching career.

In order to teach illiterate children in Ghana how to read and write, the most fundamental kind of education, she started the #PowerInThePencil Project.

One of the many causes Moufman devotes endless hours to organizing medical screening programs at Nsawam Female Prison where she collaborates closely with medical professionals to provide inmates with medical care.

As she prepares to represent Ghana on the International stage, YEN.com.gh shares five photos of the supermodel looking elegant in her bald hairstyle.

1. Engracia Mofuman stuns in a purple gown

Miss Universe 2022 Engracia Mofuman has a hundred-face card game which has earned her a spot as one of the top models in Ghana. She showed some cleavage in this purple glittering red carpet dress.

Engracia wore flawless makeup, beautiful high heels and perfect earrings to match with this look.

2. Engracia Mofuman looks regal in a floral dress

Engracia is never afraid to experiment with her looks. She wore a ravishing floor-sweeping gown showing off her back and cleavage.

She wore red tassel earrings to match the colors of her dress while showing her fans how to pose from different angles.

3. Engracia Mofuman looks radiant in a lace gown

The beauty queen looked effortlessly stunning in a sleeveless lace gown showing off her smooth skin.

She wore the enviable crown and matching earrings for this sassy photoshoot.

4. Engracia Mofuman glows in a golden dress

The beauty queen knows how to keep her followers glued to her page to admire her poses. She looked elegant in a thigh-high sleeveless dress.

She wore matching gold earrings to complete her flawless look.

5. Engracia Mofuman looks ethereal in a tie and dye two-piece outfit

The beautiful model dazzled in a sleeveless crop top and high-waisted tulle-inspired skirt for this photoshoot.

She looked effortlessly chic in red drop earrings and gold bracelets as she posed beautifully in black strappy heels.

