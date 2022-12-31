Ghanaian musician and style influencer Hajia 4Reall distinguished herself from her female colleagues with her fashion sense

Mona Moutrage popularly called Hajia 4Reall invested in her brand; always shopping for the latest brands to rock for her music videos and events

Hajia 4Reall is among the hardworking female celebrities with a thriving side business aside from music

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian musician and socialite Hajia 4Reall was among the top ten style influencers of 2022 with her unmatched fashion sense.

She employed top creative minds to style her for music video shoots, red-carpet events, birthday photos, and cover photos for her project. Hajia 4Reall was also spotted in designer bags and shoes that cost more than a thousand dollars.

Ghanaian musician Hajia 4Reall's fashion sense is unquestionable. source: @hajia4reall

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

YEN.com.gh has compiled five stunning photos of the style icon looking stylish in beautiful ensembles that you can repeat in 2023.

1. Hajia 4Reall looks splendid in a red lace gown

The musician and fashion influencer was among the top female celebrities with impeccable red-carpet styles for 2022. She rocked elegant gowns to various events and turned heads at her thirtieth birthday party with her wardrobe collection.

2. Hajia 4Reall poses in a white elegant dress

The fashion entrepreneur dazzled like a princess in a white dress showing off her tattoo. She wore a magnificent diamond necklace with a matching bracelet, and a gold watch to style her look.

Hajia 4Reall looked gorgeous in her frontal hairstyle as stepped out to the star-studded event.

3. Hajia 4Reall flaunts curves in tight jeans

The mother of a beautiful girl flaunted her flat tummy in a white crop top and boyfriend jeans. She looks totally unrecognizable in her curly hairstyle and heavy makeup.

Hajia 4Reall completed her looks with white designer sneakers and a beautiful jewelry set.

4. Hajia 4Reall stuns in black romper

Hajia 4Reall looked effortlessly chic in a black skintight romper styled with black boots while on one of her luxurious vacations. She wore a black lustrous hairstyle, heavy makeup, and a black sunglasses as she posed for the camera.

5. Hajia 4Reall rocks Fendi ensemble

The award-winning musician model in an expensive Fendi Jacket, and boots while holding her Fendi handbag.

Hajia 4Reall was having fun after performing at the 2022 Ghana Music Awards UK edition.

Hajia4reall: Female Musician Performs In South African-Inspired Looks; Tamale Fans Hail Her

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian female musician, Hajia 4Reall who is popular on social media due to her upbeat performance and attractive outfit choice.

The socialite and businesswoman showed off her well-known curves in black attire that captured Ghanaians' hearts.

The style influencer and mother-of-one has released one studio album since she dropped her first single in 2020.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh