Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah is one of the top three style icons of 2022 with her collection of designer bags and shoes

The style icon made a few public appearances at various star-studded events in elegant ensembles styled by Afua Rida

Jackie Appiah won the best actress at the 2022 YEN Entertainment Awards after weeks of public voting

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah defined celebrity fashion and style in 2022 with her elegant photos

The award-winning actress posted stylish photos every week wearing designer brands from Gucci to Balenciaga.

Jackie Appiah's team of stylish ranging from personal shoppers to makeup artists were busy around the clock making sure the A-lister's brand is intact and growing at a great pace.

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah looks stunning in these photos. source: @jackieappiah

YEN.com.gh shares ten beautiful photos that summarise Jackie Appiah's stunning fashion sense in 2022.

1. Jackie Appiah's stunning birthday photoshoot

Jackie Appiah left us awestruck with her birthday photoshoot. She wore an elegant purple dress showing off her cleavage and thighs.

2. Jackie Appiah's yellow vacation outfit

Jackie Appiah visited more countries than any most female stars in Ghana. She looked effortlessly chic in a yellow two-piece outfit styled with beautiful gold jewelry and a brown fluffy hat.

She intentionally placed her expensive Fendi trendy scandals for the camera to capture it.

3. Jackie Appiah's Burberry dress

Jackie Appiah proved to the corporate ladies that office dresses can be classy and stylish. She styled her look with center-parted wet curls and a red designer bag.

She looked splendid while posing in an open space with beautiful scenery.

4. Jackie Appiah slays in a blue dress

Jackie Appiah has always reminded her colleagues that she is wealthy and classy as she keeps buying expensive designer shoes and bags.

She looked amazing in a blue dress, designer bag, and pink Christian Dior scandals while on vacation.

5. Jackie Appiah hides curves in a maxi dress

Jackie Appiah looked regal in a tie and dye maxi dress as she stepped out. The queen of beautiful and expensive wigs looked awesome in this straight hairstyle.

As expected she completed her looks with a matching bag, jewelry, and scandals.

6. Jackie Appiah attends a movie premiere in a stunning gown

Jackie Appiah's fashion sense is unmatched. She is always the center of attention at any event. She made headlines with this floor-sweeping lace gown. She wore a long bohemian curl hairstyle and beautiful drop earrings.

7. Jackie Appiah looks gorgeous in a white dress

Jackie Appiah gave us an amazing style inspiration as she rocked a buttoned knee-level white dress. She styled her look with Chanel scandals and Yves Saint Laurent's blue bag.

8. Jackie Appiah flaunts curves in a yellow ensemble

Jackie Appiah made headlines with this breathtaking look. She glowed with her flawless makeup and lustrous hairstyle. She was pictured holding an expensive Lanvin Cat black to complete her look.

9. Jackie Appiah flaunts her legs in a black outfit

Jackie Appiah made a bold fashion statement with her black designer tee shirt and biker shorts. She wore black sneakers to match her bag as she posed gorgeously for the camera.

10. Jackie Appiah shows off a customized Christian Dior tote bag

Jackie Appiah nearly broke the internet when she posed this photo of herself in Christian Dior swimwear and a customized bag. She is the only Ghanaian to have this VVIP bag in 2022.

