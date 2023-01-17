The Greater Accra representative for the 2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant Naa Ahema is the first beauty queen to tie the knot in 2023

The eloquent bride and businesswoman wore a blue breathtaking corseted gown for her celebrity wedding

The reigning Ghana's Most Beautiful queen Teiya-Tung and other contestants were in attendance to support their friend

Ghanaian entrepreneur and the greater Accra representative for the just-ended 2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant, Naa Ahema real name Susana Quarcoo has shared her beautiful traditional wedding photos.

2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful Greater Accra rep Naa Ahema marries in a beautiful ceremony. source: @naaahema_gmb22

The young couple rock black ensembles for their pre-wedding photoshoot

The adorable couple wore black ensembles for their beautiful pre-wedding photoshoot. The celebrity bride wore an off-shoulder dress with puff sleeves.

The groom wore a black suit, black shoes, and stylish black sunglasses.

2. Reigning Ghana's Most Beautiful queen, Tung-Teiya, and the contestants dress stylishly to support their friend

Some of the representatives from the various regions were seen looking fashionable in their ensembles for Naa Ahema's traditional wedding.

The beauty queens wore matching blue outfits and matching hair accessories for the event.

3. The bride's stunning kente design

The celebrity bride, Naa Ahema looked ravishing in her corseted kente gown. The off-shoulder gown features patterned beading and tulle styles. She wore a lustrous hairstyle and flawless makeup for her big day.

4. The couple show off their Kete dance moves

The happy couple was seen on the dance floor with their Kete dance group rocking their kente wrap and gold jewellery.

Some social media users have congratulated the beauty queen and her handsome husband

