2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful Contestant Naa Ahema Slays In Blue Corseted Kente For Her Traditional Wedding
- The Greater Accra representative for the 2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant Naa Ahema is the first beauty queen to tie the knot in 2023
- The eloquent bride and businesswoman wore a blue breathtaking corseted gown for her celebrity wedding
- The reigning Ghana's Most Beautiful queen Teiya-Tung and other contestants were in attendance to support their friend
Ghanaian entrepreneur and the greater Accra representative for the just-ended 2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant, Naa Ahema real name Susana Quarcoo has shared her beautiful traditional wedding photos.
The young couple rock black ensembles for their pre-wedding photoshoot
The adorable couple wore black ensembles for their beautiful pre-wedding photoshoot. The celebrity bride wore an off-shoulder dress with puff sleeves.
The groom wore a black suit, black shoes, and stylish black sunglasses.
2. Reigning Ghana's Most Beautiful queen, Tung-Teiya, and the contestants dress stylishly to support their friend
Some of the representatives from the various regions were seen looking fashionable in their ensembles for Naa Ahema's traditional wedding.
The beauty queens wore matching blue outfits and matching hair accessories for the event.
3. The bride's stunning kente design
The celebrity bride, Naa Ahema looked ravishing in her corseted kente gown. The off-shoulder gown features patterned beading and tulle styles. She wore a lustrous hairstyle and flawless makeup for her big day.
4. The couple show off their Kete dance moves
The happy couple was seen on the dance floor with their Kete dance group rocking their kente wrap and gold jewellery.
Some social media users have congratulated the beauty queen and her handsome husband
thehighestblog
So proud of you congratulations Naa Ahemaa ❤️❤️
merleyhammond
Congratulations Manye
obaa_yhaa_twinkle
Congratulations May God bless your new home
tilly_naa_kai
Congratulations Quenn You really made a beautiful bride
__lina_xo
U really made a beautiful bride
officialemeraldhub
You made a beautiful bride indeed congratulations ❤️❤️
tilly_naa_kai
