A video of a bride at a wedding ceremony recently got social media users buzzing with reactions

In the video, she is seen in a two-piece peplum ensemble that has left internet users unimpressed

In other wedding news, a South African bride wowed fashion lovers with her Xhosa-inspired dress

A bride recently left fashion lovers on social media talking due to the nature of her wedding outfit.

The video shared on TikTok by @cherif1402 sees the slim and tall bride in a very busy peplum blouse.

Photos of the bride in her peplum top. Credit: @cherif1402 (Tiktok)

She paired the top with a mermaid skirt that looked uncomfortable as she struggled to move.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to bride's outfit

While the outfit looked okay to some, others have called out the tailor for a badly done job.

Check out some comments below:

user6760419679829:

"Short of words."

Debbie:

"The tailor murdered the dress."

Armah ❤️:

"The bride is briding."

@G.sax:

"This tailor cannot make heaven."

umu mutmaheenah ❤️:

"The tailor will not make heaven."

Bibat:

"Pele after d event take pain relief."

