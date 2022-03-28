GMB 2014 winner Queen Baci has got married to her heartthrob, Yaw Gyasi, in a colourful ceremony

The Baci and Yaw's wedding was a strictly by invitation private ceremony held for about 40 guests

YEN.com.gh has gathered some videos of the best moments from the beauty queens lovely wedding

Abigail Baciara Bentie, the 2014 winner of TV3's Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant, is now to be known as Mrs Gyasi.

This follows her beautiful marriage ceremony with her handsome fiance who is known as Yaw Gyasi.

Baciara, popularly known as Queen Baci, and Gyasi tied the knot in a private wedding that was attended by close family and friends.

Information gathered by YEN.com.gh indicates that Baci's wedding was organized for only 40 guests.

Being an exclusive ceremony, details of the wedding have been sketchy but YEN.com.gh has sighted some videos from the ceremony.

Check out some of the videos below:

1. First look at Baci:

Queen Baci looked gorgeous before she stepped out after her makeup session.

2. Mother's prayer:

Baci's mother offered some prayers for the bride before she stepped out.

3. The walk down the aisle:

Queen Baci's father proudly walked her down the 'aisle' to take her wedding vows.

4. The decor:

The set decoration for Baci's wedding was exquisite.

5. Akwaboah gets couple dancing:

The couple got on the dancefloor to jam to Akwaboah's performance.

