Ghanaian musician Samuel Adu Frimpong took his daughter to school in a dapper pink outfit and designer shoes

The highly fashionable celebrity baby looked stunning in a pink short sleeve top and matching sneakers

Island Frimpong has an active social media account managed by her celebrity parents Fella Makafui and AMG Medikal

Ghanaian musician AMG Medikal and his adorable daughter Island Frimpong have been photographed in elegant pink ensembles.

The proud father gave us the best daddy moments as he took time off his busy schedule to take his child to school on her first day.

Fella Makafui, AMG Medikal, and their beautiful daughter, Island Frimpong. source: @islandfrimpong

Source: Instagram

The young father twinned with his daughter as he sported a pink designer hoodie paired with blue trousers.

He styled his look with Gucci sneakers that matched his side bag while rocking his new braided hairstyle. Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly known as AMG Medikal, wore diamond stud earrings and black sunglasses to complete his look.

The pretty young model, Island Frimpong, was dressed beautifully by her mother Ghanaian actress and style influencer Fella Makafui in short sleeve pink top and denim shorts.

She was pictured posing happily with her father in pink stylish sneakers on her first day at Just Like Mama, a school owned by Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson.

Island Frimpong's natural hair was styled with colourful hair accessories to complete her look.

Island Frimpong looks elegant in a tulle-inspired dress

The beautiful baby model looked stunning in a lace dress and lovely hair accessories as the stepped out for her bestie's birthday party.

Fella Makafui and Island Frimpong look splendid in red dresses

Celebrity mother, Fella Makafui and her daughter wore matching red outfits for their 2022 Christmas photoshoot.

