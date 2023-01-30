Award-winning Ghanaian actress and style influencer Nana Ama McBrown is looking gorgeous as ever without makeup in a new video

The mother-of-one rocked hot swimwear and coverup while on vacation at a beach resort in Ghana

The 45-year-old screen diva and her husband looked effortlessly chic in their beautiful ensemble as they spend quality time together

Ghanaian actress and style icon Nana Ama McBrown and her husband Maxwell Mensah are serving us with adorable couple goals as they go on vacation.

The celebrity couple who has a beautiful daughter together looked stunning together in their stylish outfits.

Nana Ama McBrown and Maxwell Mensah look good together while on vacation. source: @iamamamcbrown

The award-winning actress, Felicity Nana Ama Agyeman, popularly called Nana Ama McBrown, wore a strapless bra and high-waisted black skirt.

She wore a black mesh thigh-high dress over the swimwear as they spent quality time together at the beach.

The United Showbiz entertainment review show host styled her look with a black designer bag, summer hat and a black sunglasses.

The screen goddess left us stunned with her gold pieces of jewellery and, she posed beautifully to the camera.

Business mogul Maxwell Mensah looked sporty in a white designer tee shirt, shorts and his trendy sunglasses.

Nana Ama McBrown and Maxwell Mensah look stunning together in white ensemble

The celebrity couple looked made headlines with their elegant looks for the annual thanksgiving service organised by Ghanaian millionaire Dr. Osei Kwame Despite and his rich friends.

Nana Ama McBrown Dresses Like A 16-Year-Old; Wins Over The Internet

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actress and style influencer, Nana Ama McBrown, who has shared another fantastic fashion advice with her fans.

The host of United Showbiz, the hottest entertainment program on Saturday night, looks stunning in a long yellow blazer and matching white pants.

Nana Ama McBrown, the goddess of the silver screen, offered us a haircut that was modelled after an Egyptian deity.

Nana Ama, a wealthy celebrity, didn't let us down with her choice of high heels to complement her appearance. She matched her stylish white shirt with a pair of white open-toe high heels. The best dressed of the five female panelists was the 45-year-old mother of one.

Source: YEN.com.gh