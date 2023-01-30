The curvy ex-wife of Ghanaian business mogul, Dr. Kwaku Oteng is one of the stylish and successful beauty queens in Ghana

The talented and hardworking media personality Sally Akua Amoakowaa always serves her followers with elegant hairstyle goals

The serial entrepreneur Akua GMB has great love for African print dresses turning heads on the red carpet with her custom-made ensembles

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

2011 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, Sally Akua Amoakowaa popularly called Akua GMB rose to the limelight after winning the prestigious pageant.

The fashion and entertainment industry is intertwined and the Ashanti goddess have managed to stay in the spotlight stealing attention at star-studded events with her looks.

The ex-wife of Ghanaian business mogul, Dr. Kwaku Oteng, has become an inspiration for fashion fanatics looking for dazzling celebrity hairstyles, makeup looks, and trendy outfits.

Ghanaian beauty queen, Akua GMB looks gorgeous in elegant hairstyles. source: @fashiongurughana

Source: Instagram

1. The 2011 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, Akua GMB slays in long braids

The chief executive officer of a popular fashion brand in Ghana, Akua GMB looked flamboyant in a one-hand dress with tassels. She looked exquisite in a simple braids with curls while posing with her which Chanel bag.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

2. 2011 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Akua GMB looks splendid in short curly hairstyle

The Miss Golden stool pageant founder looked regal in a corseted African print dress. She looked effortlessly chic in a frontal hairstyle, long eyelashes and smooth makeup.

3. 2011 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Akua GMB turn heads in her blond hairstyle

A few female celebrities including Nana Ama McBrown have been seen confidently wearing blond hairstyle on different occasions and Akua GMB has joined that list.

She recently attended a public event wearing a white long-sleeve shirt, blue ripped jeans, and elegant shoes. The style influencer wore straight blond hairstyle that complimented her look.

4. 2011 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Akua GMB looked classy in a ponytail hairstyle

The mother-of-three wore a long-sleeve shirt paired with black figure hugging leggings. She was pictured wearing a Christian Dior cross-bag as she stepped out. Akua GMB looked flawless in her smooth makeup and expensive diamond jewelry.

5. 2011 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Akua GMB looks stunning in frontal hairstyle

The fashion entrepreneur flaunted her voluptuous figure in an off-shoulder kente dress. The corseted dress was styled with gold pieces of jewelry as she smiled beautifully for the camera.

Akua GMB Flaunts Curves In Corseted Gown At Miss Golden Stool Finale

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Sally Akua Amoakowaa who looked ethereal in a kente gown at Miss Golden Stool finals, which were held at the Accra International Conference Center.

After winning the 2011 Media General contest for Ghana's Most Beautiful, Sally Akua Amoakowaa became known as "Akua GMB."

Akua GMB started her own pageantry, Miss Golden Stool, years after winning the competition to highlight the rich traditions and culture of her hometown in the Ashanti Region.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh