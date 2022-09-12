Pretty actress Yvonne Nelson has hosted Nigerian comic star Real Warri Pikin at her Just Like Mama Daycare at East Legon in Accra

Yvonne got the Nigerian comedienne really impressed with the facilities in the school after taking her on a tour

Real Warri Pikin shared a video online urging parents to enrol their children in Yvonne's school

Nigerian comedienne Real Warri Pikin, known in private life as Anita Asuoha, has been impressed visiting Just Like Mama, a preschool owned by actress Yvonne Nelson.

Real Warri Pikin who has been in Ghana for a few days now passed by Yvonne Nelson's school and was given a tour of the place.

In a video she shared on her Instagram page, the Nigerian comic star is seen being hugged by Yvonne as she welcomed her to the school.

Yvonne Nelson recently hosted Real Warri Pikin at her Just Like Mama school Photo source: @realwarripikin

Source: Instagram

"So guys, right now I'm in Yvonne Neslon's school she is taking me on a tour. Come with me," the comedianne said.

The Ghanaian actress proceeded to take the Nigerian star around the compound. The entered many areas before climbing up the stairs to the top floor.

After seeing the beautiful classrooms and facilities available for kids in Yvonne's school, Real Warri Pikin could not help but advertise for parents to bring their wards to the school

"Just Like Mama Daycare don open for enquiries...your pikin need to come here. Your pikin book must enter his head," Warri Pikin said.

See the video below:

Yvonne Nelson, others react to Real Warri Pikin's video

The video shared by Real Warri Pikin has received loads of reactions online including one from Yvonne Nelson (yvonnenelsongh) herself who said:

"You are an ANGEL❤️❤️❤️. LOVE YOU."

thrift_nighty.more said:

"Omo the school make sense plus Yvonne just fine anyhow."

kizolarry said:

"I found my dream school for my unborn baby ."

kraftbystefiz said:

"This beautiful ❤️❤️❤️."

ahgideby said:

"Yvonne has done marvelousely well for herself and her country...God bless her I'm proud of her."

Source: YEN.com.gh