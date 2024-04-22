Global site navigation

Nana Ama McBrown: Onua Showtime Host Rocks Shiny Lace Jacket And White See-Through Skirt
by  Portia Arthur
  • Award-winning Ghana actress Nana Ama McBrown looked ravishing in a stylish jacket and skirt on Onua Showtime
  • The mother-of-two styled her decent outfit with an expensive frontal hairstyle and heavy makeup
  • Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's hairstyle in the viral video

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown looked elegant as always in a stylish two-piece outfit on the popular weekend entertainment show.

She rocked a custom-made dress by a female fashion designer and founder of Lauren Couture on the Onua Showtime programme.

Nana Ama McBrown
Nana Ama McBrown rocks elegant dresses. Photo credit: @iamamamcbrown.
Source: Instagram

The gorgeous 46-year-old looked classy in a long-sleeve jacket designed with shiny floral brocade fabric and quality cotton lace. The creative designer used the same lace for the form-fitting knee-level skirt.

Nana Ama McBrown slayed in a frontal lace blunt-cut hairstyle, heavy makeup, and long eyelashes for the glam.

Watch the video below;

Nana Ama McBrown looks ethereal in an African print dress

The host of McBrown's Kitchen, Nana Ama McBrown, looked gorgeous in a long-sleeve maxi dress and matching headscarf as she hosted female stars on her cooking show.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's stunning outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Enchantedkesiwaa stated:

Gorgeous

Obasimasam stated:

Beautiful Nana

Kyngzy stated:

My aunty fine

roygeneralmadcap stated:

⭐✨

3phya_kookie stated:

Beautiful face alongside Beautiful soul❤️❤️

jesaa_gh stated:

Beautiful

Akosuapincod stated:

Nice one

albabie_hairgrowth stated:

Beauty is power

stellathe_star77 stated:

Still in Ghana it's Nana oooo Nana noooo size

Jonathatwum stated:

Sparkling ✨

obaapa_freda stated:

Beautiful Woman❤️❤️❤️❤️

anitanhyiraagyemang stated:

Stunning

kristodea60 stated:

Awwwww see my queen, no size kraaaa❤️

Sophiaabrokwa stated:

❤️❤️❤️Gorgeous

Source: YEN.com.gh

