Award-winning Ghana actress Nana Ama McBrown looked ravishing in a stylish jacket and skirt on Onua Showtime

The mother-of-two styled her decent outfit with an expensive frontal hairstyle and heavy makeup

Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's hairstyle in the viral video

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown looked elegant as always in a stylish two-piece outfit on the popular weekend entertainment show.

She rocked a custom-made dress by a female fashion designer and founder of Lauren Couture on the Onua Showtime programme.

Nana Ama McBrown rocks elegant dresses. Photo credit: @iamamamcbrown.

The gorgeous 46-year-old looked classy in a long-sleeve jacket designed with shiny floral brocade fabric and quality cotton lace. The creative designer used the same lace for the form-fitting knee-level skirt.

Nana Ama McBrown slayed in a frontal lace blunt-cut hairstyle, heavy makeup, and long eyelashes for the glam.

Watch the video below;

Nana Ama McBrown looks ethereal in an African print dress

The host of McBrown's Kitchen, Nana Ama McBrown, looked gorgeous in a long-sleeve maxi dress and matching headscarf as she hosted female stars on her cooking show.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's stunning outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Enchantedkesiwaa stated:

Gorgeous

Obasimasam stated:

Beautiful Nana

Kyngzy stated:

My aunty fine

roygeneralmadcap stated:

⭐✨

3phya_kookie stated:

Beautiful face alongside Beautiful soul❤️❤️

jesaa_gh stated:

Beautiful

Akosuapincod stated:

Nice one

albabie_hairgrowth stated:

Beauty is power

stellathe_star77 stated:

Still in Ghana it's Nana oooo Nana noooo size

Jonathatwum stated:

Sparkling ✨

obaapa_freda stated:

Beautiful Woman❤️❤️❤️❤️

anitanhyiraagyemang stated:

Stunning

kristodea60 stated:

Awwwww see my queen, no size kraaaa❤️

Sophiaabrokwa stated:

❤️❤️❤️Gorgeous

