Nana Ama McBrown: Onua Showtime Host Rocks Shiny Lace Jacket And White See-Through Skirt
- Award-winning Ghana actress Nana Ama McBrown looked ravishing in a stylish jacket and skirt on Onua Showtime
- The mother-of-two styled her decent outfit with an expensive frontal hairstyle and heavy makeup
- Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's hairstyle in the viral video
Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown looked elegant as always in a stylish two-piece outfit on the popular weekend entertainment show.
She rocked a custom-made dress by a female fashion designer and founder of Lauren Couture on the Onua Showtime programme.
The gorgeous 46-year-old looked classy in a long-sleeve jacket designed with shiny floral brocade fabric and quality cotton lace. The creative designer used the same lace for the form-fitting knee-level skirt.
Nana Ama McBrown slayed in a frontal lace blunt-cut hairstyle, heavy makeup, and long eyelashes for the glam.
Watch the video below;
Nana Ama McBrown looks ethereal in an African print dress
The host of McBrown's Kitchen, Nana Ama McBrown, looked gorgeous in a long-sleeve maxi dress and matching headscarf as she hosted female stars on her cooking show.
Watch the video below;
Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's stunning outfit
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
Enchantedkesiwaa stated:
Gorgeous
Obasimasam stated:
Beautiful Nana
Kyngzy stated:
My aunty fine
roygeneralmadcap stated:
⭐✨
3phya_kookie stated:
Beautiful face alongside Beautiful soul❤️❤️
jesaa_gh stated:
Beautiful
Akosuapincod stated:
Nice one
albabie_hairgrowth stated:
Beauty is power
stellathe_star77 stated:
Still in Ghana it's Nana oooo Nana noooo size
Jonathatwum stated:
Sparkling ✨
obaapa_freda stated:
Beautiful Woman❤️❤️❤️❤️
anitanhyiraagyemang stated:
Stunning
kristodea60 stated:
Awwwww see my queen, no size kraaaa❤️
Sophiaabrokwa stated:
❤️❤️❤️Gorgeous
Nana Ama McBrown: Ghanaian Actress Looks Splendid In A Glittering Lace Black Jumpsuit Contrast
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nana Ama McBrown, who shared another gorgeous ensemble created by a leading female designer.
The Onua Showtime host looked put together in a gorgeous jumpsuit and hairdo. The top style influencer and her crew have received praise from some social media users for consistently introducing fresh looks.
