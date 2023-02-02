Ghanaian business mogul Osei Kwame, popularly known as Despite, turned 61 years on Thursday, February 2, 2023.

In celebration of his new age, the businessman and his friends, mainly members of the East Legon Executive Men's Fitness Club, have planned some activities at Peduase.

Ahead of the main celebration, the group converged at the house of Special Ice owner Ernest Ofori Sarpong to have a mini party.

Osei Kwame Despite celebrates his 61st birthday in style Photo source: @utvghana, @sweet_maame_adwoa, @ghhyper1

Despite and friends show off G-Wagons on his 61st birthday

Videos from their pre-birthday party have popped up showing a lot of affluence on display. The guests arrived in plush vehicles.

As if by design, almost everyone present at the celebration drove in a Mercedes Benz G-Wagon and it was a spectacle to behold

Check out some videos below:

