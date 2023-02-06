2023 Grammys: Cardi B Channels Ghana's Top Style Influencer Nana Akua Addo In A Blue Flawless Sculptural Dress
- Grammy-winning rap queen Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar Cephus popularly called Cardi B in a jaw-dropping ensemble
- The sculptural dress was designed by one of the top Indian fashion designers, Gaurav Gupta for the 65th Grammy awards
- Ghanaian actress and style icon Nana Akua Addo wore a similar outfit to a red-carpet event in 2021
The sixty-fifth grammy awards was a speculator night with our favorite musicians gracing the red carpet in breathtaking looks.
Grammy-winning rap queen Cardi B has an impressive record of stealing glances at every red carpet event and her 2023 GRAMMY red-carpet ensemble was no exception.
Cardi B was dressed in a gorgeous curve-hugging royal blue cutout Gaurav Gupta couture gown. To stunning effect, the wires mesh shoulders of the dress defied gravity and transformed into a headpiece that hid half of Cardi's face.
She kept her makeup simple and accessorized with sparkling earrings to let the attention-grabbing dress and herself shine.
Some celebrities have commented on Cardi B's flawless look
Nana Akua Addo's avant-grande look
In 2021, One of Ghana's top style icons Nana Akua Addo wore a custom-made dress by the popular Gaurav Gupta, a fashion designer in India to a red carpet event.
The mother-of-two went viral with her elegant looks and we are not surprised Cardi B opted for a similar look for the Grammys.
Some social media users commented on Nana Akua Addo's look
