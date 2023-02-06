Grammy-winning rap queen Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar Cephus popularly called Cardi B in a jaw-dropping ensemble

The sculptural dress was designed by one of the top Indian fashion designers, Gaurav Gupta for the 65th Grammy awards

Ghanaian actress and style icon Nana Akua Addo wore a similar outfit to a red-carpet event in 2021

The sixty-fifth grammy awards was a speculator night with our favorite musicians gracing the red carpet in breathtaking looks.

Grammy-winning rap queen Cardi B has an impressive record of stealing glances at every red carpet event and her 2023 GRAMMY red-carpet ensemble was no exception.

Ghana's Nana Akua Addo and Cardi B in a gown by Gaurav Gupta couture gown. sources: @nanaakuaaddo @iamcardib

Cardi B was dressed in a gorgeous curve-hugging royal blue cutout Gaurav Gupta couture gown. To stunning effect, the wires mesh shoulders of the dress defied gravity and transformed into a headpiece that hid half of Cardi's face.

She kept her makeup simple and accessorized with sparkling earrings to let the attention-grabbing dress and herself shine.

Some celebrities have commented on Cardi B's flawless look

kashdoll

U look stunninggggg

ejking21

A flawless victory you know how to hurt the girls feelings

latina

you invented the color blue

lavernecox

Just absolutely stunning!!!

maiyathedonn

you look amazingggggg

nailson7th

You look so good with blue

Nana Akua Addo's avant-grande look

In 2021, One of Ghana's top style icons Nana Akua Addo wore a custom-made dress by the popular Gaurav Gupta, a fashion designer in India to a red carpet event.

The mother-of-two went viral with her elegant looks and we are not surprised Cardi B opted for a similar look for the Grammys.

Some social media users commented on Nana Akua Addo's look

pego_b_

I remember this outfit❤️...was damnnnn, wondered why you never won the best dressed of that day

ruthdayolucas

You are the star mama. Lots of love now and forever.

ememjude2014

The boss herselfgurl were Sabi

__dee.diamond__

Absolutely stunning

