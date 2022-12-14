Top actress Nana Akua Addo has put Ghana on the world map through her unmatched fashion sense

The curvy wealthy actress has collaborated with local and international fashion designers to create unique outfits we have never seen before

Ghanaian actress Nana Akua Addo is one of the few female celebrities who has been featured on international websites for her high fashion sense.

The style icon has attended several red carpets in Nigeria and always emerges as the best dressed celebrity of the day. Most style influencers also wait in anticipation for her photos at top style awards.

YEN.com.gh shares five photos of the fashion icon Nana Akua Addo for your style inspiration this Christmas.

Ghanaian actress Nana Akua Addo most iconic red carpet looks. source: nanaakuaaddo

1. Nana Akua Addo and her daughter‘s all-black looks to Glitz fashion week

Glitz fashion week is one of the biggest fashion shows in Ghana where lots of players in the fashion industry showcase their high sense.

Nana Akua Addo is the undefeated best dressed female celebrity at the annual Glitz style awards.

2. Nana Akua Addo steps out in gothic style

Ghanaian actress Nana Akua Addo gave a show as she modelled in a see-through outfit by one of Ghana's talented fashion designers, Yartel GH.

She gave us flawless facebeat and long curly hairstyle as she completed her looks with an animal print high heels.

3. Nana Akua Addo celebrates Japanese culture with this magnificent look

Nana Akua Addo has represented Ghana on many international red carpet events in style. She always comes out as the best of the best. She left fashion lovers speechless as she designed the look to suit her personal style.

4. Nana Akua Addo dresses down stylishly in yellow dress

Ghanaian fashionista Nana Akua Addo turned heads with this ruched outfit. She wore a beautiful turban made with the same fabric that was used to sew the stylish bow tie. Nana Akua Addo wore black sunglasses to match her designer bag.

5. Nana Akua Addo looks elegant in white ensemble

The top fashion icon started the new year with this breathtaking white ensemble. She wore a hand stitched lace outfit with matching white high heels.

The mother-of-two was photographed holding a bouquet of fresh red roses as she styled her look with white trendy sunglasses.

