Ghanaians have lauded style icon Nana Akua Addo for emerging among the top female style icons at the 2023 AMVCA

The talented actress wore a custom-made dress by an international designer for the ninth edition of the movie awards

Many social media users have commented on the beautiful photo of Nana Akua Addo shared by YEN.com.gh

Ghanaian actress and style icon Nana Akua Addo has set a high standard for herself when it comes to her red-carpet looks, and she always lives up to the expectation of fashion lovers.

She conquered the red carpet at the ninth edition of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards with her silver dress.

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui and other celebrities have reacted to Nana Akua Addo's stunning photos

Some social media users have commented on her looks, admiring her creativity and attention to detail.

Cëlêbrïty X ØnLine

This is what Kojo Antwi meant when he said, 'Dadeɛ Anoma eee' ✌️

Nana Yaw Kenzy Brains

She deserves everything. She is from a different universe. Gh to the world✊✊✊✊

Sista Abena Tabs

She represents Ghana well internationally ❤️

Catherine Secxine

She's her designer and very talented... nailed it, ampa❤️. Thank God the netizens and the one person are asleep

Mis Bonsu

I repeat, Anna Wintour should grace MET GALA with her presence next year

Ability Ezeokafor

I wanted to ask if she is the president's daughter but remembered that everyone answers the same name in Ghana

Christian Holdbrook

Thank you for making us Ghanaians proud; it means you did not go there to play.

Empress Yhaa GH

Her sense of fashion always marvels me

Nhyiraba Yaw

Osebo, please, enter into fashion beef with her. Make I see something wai

Amarh Bella

This dress was supposed to be at the met gala, not at Nigeria

Queen KB

Please, what's the name of the dress? I'll love to have one

Myrtle Oforiwaa Ayifa

Coat of Arms mu asantehemaa

Abdul Wasiu Musah

Wondering how she sat. Beautiful costume with so much elegance.

