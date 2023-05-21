Ghanaians React As Nana Akua Addo Goes Viral With Her Magnificent Silver Dress At The 2023 AMVCA
- Ghanaians have lauded style icon Nana Akua Addo for emerging among the top female style icons at the 2023 AMVCA
- The talented actress wore a custom-made dress by an international designer for the ninth edition of the movie awards
- Many social media users have commented on the beautiful photo of Nana Akua Addo shared by YEN.com.gh
PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!
Ghanaian actress and style icon Nana Akua Addo has set a high standard for herself when it comes to her red-carpet looks, and she always lives up to the expectation of fashion lovers.
She conquered the red carpet at the ninth edition of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards with her silver dress.
Watch the video below;
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui and other celebrities have reacted to Nana Akua Addo's stunning photos
Some social media users have commented on her looks, admiring her creativity and attention to detail.
Cëlêbrïty X ØnLine
This is what Kojo Antwi meant when he said, 'Dadeɛ Anoma eee' ✌️
Nana Yaw Kenzy Brains
She deserves everything. She is from a different universe. Gh to the world✊✊✊✊
Sista Abena Tabs
She represents Ghana well internationally ❤️
Catherine Secxine
She's her designer and very talented... nailed it, ampa❤️. Thank God the netizens and the one person are asleep
Mis Bonsu
I repeat, Anna Wintour should grace MET GALA with her presence next year
Ability Ezeokafor
I wanted to ask if she is the president's daughter but remembered that everyone answers the same name in Ghana
Christian Holdbrook
Thank you for making us Ghanaians proud; it means you did not go there to play.
Empress Yhaa GH
Her sense of fashion always marvels me
Nhyiraba Yaw
Osebo, please, enter into fashion beef with her. Make I see something wai
Amarh Bella
This dress was supposed to be at the met gala, not at Nigeria
Queen KB
Please, what's the name of the dress? I'll love to have one
Myrtle Oforiwaa Ayifa
Coat of Arms mu asantehemaa
Abdul Wasiu Musah
Wondering how she sat. Beautiful costume with so much elegance.
Check out the photo below;
Jackie Appiah, Nana Akua Addo And Other Ghanaians Named Among Best-Dressed Celebs On The Red Carpet
Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Jackie Appiah and Nana Akua Addo, two prominent Ghanaian actresses, who attended the 2023 AMVCA.
The designers didn't disappoint their followers with their beautiful hairdo and made-to-measure red carpet outfits.
Many individuals have commented on the famous images fashion influencers provide on social media.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh