Ghanaian melanin couple Melvin and Patrick look heavenly in their matching outfits for their classy wedding

The groom, who is also a member of the Menscook catering company, looked joyous as he held his wife's hand for the photo shoot

Some social media users have commented on the beautiful wedding dance videos as they jammed to King Promise's Terminator

Ghanaian groom and a member of the all-men catering company, Menscook, is trending with his luxurious wedding. The handsome groom Melvin is the fifth member of the team to tie the knot over the years.

Ghanaian couple Melvin and Patricia rock beautiful outfits. Photo credit: @menscook

Ghanaian couple Melvin and Patricia look stunning together in red and black outfits

The adorable couple Melvin and Patricia impressed their followers on social media with their pre-wedding photoshoot.

The bride wore a glamorous red lace dress with billowing sleeves, while the groom looked dapper in an all-black ensemble.

Ghanaian bride Patricia slays in a beautiful kente gown

The melanin bride Patricia looked elegant in a sleeveless kente gown with unique detailing. She wore a charming frontal hairstyle and flawless makeup for the traditional wedding.

The pretty bridesmaids turned heads in a stunning off-shoulder corseted dress, showing off their cleavages as they took images and videos of the bribe.

Ghanaian professional chef and groom prays with his groomsmen

The handsome groom and his fashionable groomsmen prayed together before the traditional ceremony.

The couple looks splendid in elegant outfits

The dazzling bride Patrick won over the wedding guests with her colourful kente dress and flawless makeup. The groom, Melvin, rocked a three-piece outfit and black sunglasses for the wedding reception.

