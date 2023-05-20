Ghanaian actress Nana Akua Addo is among the Ghanaian celebrities gracing the 2023 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards in Lagos

The famous fashion mogul has released beautiful photos of herself in a custom-made dress ahead of the event

Many Ghanaian and Nigerian celebrities have commented on Nana Akua Addo's iconic look to the star-studded event

Ghanaian actress Nana Akua Addo has gone viral with her iconic look at the 2023 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards today, May 20, 2023, in Lagos, Nigeria.

Nana Akua Addo looks stunning in beautiful dresses. Photo credit: @nanaakuaaddo

With this look, the undefeated red-carpet female celebrity Nana Akua Addo has reiterated her religious background as a staunch Christian. The dove is used by many Christian denominations as a symbol of the holy spirit as well a general symbol of peace and purity.

The mother of two beautiful girls flaunted her smooth and shiny melanin skin in the one-hand dress that accentuated her curves.

Nana Akua Addo wore a long curly frontal hairstyle and flawless makeup for the red carpet event. She accessorised with cute stud earrings and a different set of fashionable rings to complete her look.

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui has commented on Nana Akua Addo's stunning look

Some social media users have reacted to Nana Akua Addo's outfit to the 2023 AMVCA.

Fella Makafui stated:

Yaaaaaaass

Wesley Kessegh stated:

Oh Boi!!!! The GAME CHANGER IS HERE!!!❤️❤️

Gloria Sarfo stated:

Tell me who comes close, who???‍♀️❤

annie_makafui stated:

This was supposed to be on the red carpet at the MET GALA

1dapperjayden_ stated:

THE QUEEN HAS ARRIVED, GIVE WAY

cordelia_kunde stated:

The queen of creative fashion

ntifoah stated:

Looking so beautiful; the dress is everything

prinzinnovations stated:

One in a million...striker show-stealer

Dang collections stated

Never disappoint

suzyangel1020 stated:

The Emperor...!!! The Conqueror.....!!! The Champion !!! D lion is here D mother that mothered their community mother

Check out a photo of Nana Akua Addo below;

