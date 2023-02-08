Ghanaian TikTok star Asantewaa has shared a beautiful video of her lookalike in a glamorous wedding gown

The striking resemblance between the TikTok sensation and the young Ghanaian bride has left many Ghanaians in awe

The new bride Priscilla looked elegant in different outfits for her gorgeous pre-wedding photoshoot

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian TikTok star Asantewaa, real name Martina Dwamena, has left social media users stunned with a wedding video of her lookalike.

The young bride has a striking resemblance to the rich content creator who has taken over the internet with her hilarious videos.

Ghanaian bride Priscilla and TikTok star Asantewaa slay in lovely outfits. source: @clustergh_photography @_asantewaa

Source: Instagram

YEN.com.gh has shared five photos of the beautiful bride and Asantewaa's 'twinny'.

1. Ghanaian bride Priscilla and her handsome groom rock matching cameo

The beautiful bride Priscilla and her heartthrob wore matching hoodie jackets and perfect-fit trousers.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The bride wore a long ponytail hairstyle and flawless makeup while showing off her expensive jewellery ring.

2. Ghanaian bride Priscilla wore a stunning two-piece outfits

The radiant bride and her husband wore matching colourful shorts and silver jewellery. Priscilla styled her look with matching shorts flaunting her smooth skin.

3. Ghanaian bride Priscilla slays in a turtleneck dress

The young bride wore a floral ruched turtleneck dress showing her smooth skin. She wore elegant drop earrings to match her look.

The groom looked dapper in a striped suit styled with a white shirt and stylish hat.

4. Ghanaian bride Priscilla slays in a white magnificent gown

The gorgeous bride slayed in a white floral gown showing some cleavage. She wore a beautiful tiara and earrings for her bridal look.

5. Ghanaian bride Priscilla slays her shorts hairstyle for her traditional wedding

The glowing bride looked radiant in flawless makeup and a short hairstyle for her lavish traditional wedding.

She wore dazzling earrings that matched her gorgeous corseted kente gown.

TikTok Star Astonished By Wedding Videos Of Lady With Striking Resemblance To Her

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Actress and TikTok influencer Asantewaa, real name Martina Dwamena, who was taken aback when she came with a lookalike of herself online.

The Asantewaa clone known as Akosua just got married and started posting videos online. The videos featured her sporting a short haircut and a bright kente.

The woman's uncanny likeness to the actress drew people's attention in the videos, in addition to her lovely outfit and hairstyle.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh