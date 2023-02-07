A wealthy northern couple has left social media users stunned with their luxurious wedding in Accra

The gorgeous bride wore unique and magnificent long-sleeveless gowns for her traditional wedding and reception party

The curvy bridesmaids wore matching stylish kente gowns and uniformed turbans styles for a viral photoshoot

The beautiful Ghanaian couple has gone viral with their plush wedding videos. The calm and radiant northern bride dressed modestly and stylishly for her lavish traditional wedding which has gone viral on social media.

The bridesmaids and groomsmen wore easily spotted as they rocked matching outfits and shoes for the grandiose event.

Ghanaian bride dresses modestly for her traditional wedding. source: @live_with_kwaku

The dazzling bride's first look

The wealthy northern couple looked regal in their matching kente colours for their traditional wedding.

The bride left us awestruck with her well-detailed beaded gown and 'gele' style. The melanin bride wore mild makeup to compliment her sleek look.

Some social media users have commented on the bride's elegant look

akatasia_couture

Look at modesty hahh

sherry_cooco

Omg this is beautiful ❤️❤️❤️

omohlaraeni

Is the modesty for me

lamisi_1

Northerners are beautiful ❤️❤️

timewithzipporah

Wow! Decently beautiful!

agyeiwaacrentsil

What a beautiful bride

The young gorgeous bride's second look

The bride looked radiant in a blue corseted gown styled with matching bridal gele. The beaded gown was also designed with unique embroidery designs from the hips to the shoe level.

The bridesmaid impeccable looks for the traditional wedding

The pretty bridesmaids wore matching outfits made with northern kente and white lace fabric for the long-sleeveless.

The curvy and supportive women wore elegant matching earrings, turbans, and high heels to complete their looks.

The bridesmaids slay in green lace outfits

The stunning bridal team ushered the beautiful bride to the reception in their effortlessly chic matching lace dresses.

They looked impeccable in their flawless makeup and bow-tie-inspired turbans.

