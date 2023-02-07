Ghanaian beauty queen and style influencer Kessewaa has inspired us with her impeccable fashion sense

The fashion model was among the celebrities who attended the 2022 Greater Accra Representative, Naa Ahema's plush wedding

The stunning wedding guest stood out among the other queens with her ravishing looks and high heels

The Ashanti Regional representative for the 2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful beauty pageant was among the dazzling damsels who attended the wedding of Nana Ahema in January 2023.

The pretty beauty queen looked elegant in a blue ensemble with astonishing unique details that won her much admiration from other wedding guests.

Kessewaa and Naa Ahema look stunning in this collage. source: @naaahema_gmb2022 @royalkessewaagmb22

Kessewaa wore a stylish dress that flaunted her curves and showed some cleavage and her midriff. She looked like a princess in her high ponytail hairstyle and flawless makeup.

She wore impeccable jewellery that matched her shiny clutch bag while flaunting her long polished nails.

some social media users have commented on Kessesewaa's awesome photos

tiaa.lives

You're pretty

adelaide.asantewaa.12

Beautiful ❤️ I really admire you

minasarpong403

Look stunning ❤️

efyasunbae

tooo beautiful ❤️

xornam_gmb2022

Pretty!!!❤️

Kessewaa GMB slays in white dress

The style influencer looked effortlessly stunning in an off-shoulder white dress. Kessewaa looked ravishing in her frontal hairstyle that cascaded around her shoulders.

Kessewaa GMB looks regal in an African print dress

The beauty queen looks ethereal in a v-shape neckline dress with billowing sleeveless. She styled her sleek look with a custom-made round hat for the smoking-hot photos.

Kessewaa flaunts her small waist in a crop top

The fashionista Kessewaa went to have some fun at the beach in an African print crop top showing her midriff paired with blue jeans.

She wore a lustrous colored hairstyle, and mild makeup for her vacation.

