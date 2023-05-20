Ghanaian actresses Jackie Appiah and Nana Akua Addo are among the top celebrities who graced the 2023 AMVCA

The fashion moguls didn't disappoint with their custom-made red carpet dresses and elegant hairstyles

Many social media users have commented on the trending photos shared by the style influencers

Some A-lister Ghanaian celebrities have shut down the 2023 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards with their respondent looks.

These fashionistas and their glam team have inspired their followers with breathtaking red carpet-looks.

Nana Akua Addo, Jackie Appiah and Sika Osei look stunning in beautiful outfits. Photo credit: @nanaakuaaddo @jackieappiah @sikaosei

Jackie Appiah stuns in a stylish jumpsuit

Ghanaian actress and style icon wore a custom-made floor-sweeping jumpsuit for the biggest movie awards in Africa.

The wealthy female celebrity slays in a simple centre-parted ponytail hairstyle to complete her look for the red carpet-event.



Nana Akua Addo makes an iconic statement with her silver dress

The queen of Ghana's red carpet, Nana Akua Addo, has gone viral with her symbolic dress designed with three doves.

She wore statement eyewear to match her unforgettable look at the 2023 Africa Magic Movie Choice Awards.

Many Ghanaians and fashionistas have lauded the mother of two for breaking her own record on the red carpet.



Juliet Ibrahim slays in a gold dress with dramatic sleeves

Ghanaian actress and fashion model Juliet Ibrahim made a bold statement with her sequin dress and pearls at the opening gala.

She has stepped up her fashion sense as she turns heads in a one-hand gold dress with dramatic sleeves.

She looked flamboyant in a ponytail hairstyle, subtle makeup and golden drop earrings paired with bracelets.



Sika Osei looks fabulous in two elegant outfits

Ghanaian actress and television host Sika Osei truly represented her country with a shiny gold dress and charming hairstyle.

The young married woman flaunted her thighs in the corseted dress while posing gracefully for the red carpet photos.



Sika Osei looks splendid in a green thigh-high dress

The TV3 presenter Sika Osei is among the top female celebrity married to a Nigerian business executive. She wore a fashionable green dress that flaunted her smooth skin.

She maintained her smooth and trending hairstyle as she posed for the photoshoot.



