TikTok star Asantewaa come across wedding videos of a young lady who shares a striking resemblance with her

Asantewaa shared one of the videos on social media expressed surprise at the lady's looks while congratulating

Many of the TikToker's followers who saw the video also agreed with their striking resemblance

TikTok influencer and actress Asantewaa, known in private life as Martina Dwamena, has been surprised after bumping into her lookalike online.

The Asantewaa lookalike, identified as Akosua, recently got married and had her videos emerging online. The videos showed her rocking colourful kente with short hair.

Apart from her beautiful dress and hairstyle, one thing that caught people's attention from the videos was the lady's striking resemblance.

Asantewaa surprised by wedding videos of her lookalike

After bumping into the videos, Asantewaa shared one of them on her Instagram page while expressing her surprise.

Asantewaa who described the resemblance as a 'serious' one jokingly stated that she thought it was her own wedding when she saw the video. She then congratulated her lookalike on the marriage.

"This is very serious ei. I thought I just got married. Big Congratulations to a twinny," she said.

Another video of the lookalike of Asantewaa shows her more up close:

Asantewaa's fans marvel at her lookalike's wedding video

Just like the TikTok star, many of her followers are also wowed by the bride's resemblance to Asantewaa.

ann_ita1 said:

Eeeiiii this is serious ooo

elikem_the_gossip said:

Your twin sister anaaaa

_adelle_20 said:

Ey this is serious Awurade y3 very creative Asantewaa your twinny oh

pretty_linalee said:

I really thought it was an old video o eii wow

miz_diamnod said:

Eiiiiiiiiii wooow am shock

Asantewaa celebrates husband's birthday with lovely videos

Meanwhile, Asantewaa recently celebrated her husband in a lovely fashion as he turned a year older.

She shared an old adorable memory from their wedding day, travelling videos as well as another video of her getting cosy with her husband while flaunting her wedding ring.

Many netizens have reacted to the post as they gushed over how much Asantewaa loves her hubby

