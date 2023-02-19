Some Ghanaian female style influencers meet the expectation of fashion critics with their Valentine's day looks

They went the extra mile to try new coloured hairstyle ideas and daring styles outside their comfort zones

YEN.com.gh shares the list of female celebrities who got lots of engagement under their Valentine's day posts

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Some Ghanaian celebrities, beauty queens and social media influencers flooded social media with their gorgeous Valentine's day photos.

Tung-Teiya, Jasmine Djang and Asantewaa look stunning in this collage. sources: @_asantewaa @queenteiya_gmb22 @djangjasmine

Source: Instagram

YEN.com.gh shares the list of five female celebrities who took over social media with their looks.

1. Miss Malaika 2020 Jasmine Djang rocks a black dress for Valentine's date night

The beauty queen and fashion model looked splendid in a black figure-hugging jumpsuit for her Valentine's day outing. Jasmine looked elegant in a ponytail hairstyle and flawless makeup for this look.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

2. Ghana's Most Beautiful 2022 Tung-Teiya looks ravishing in a red gown

The reigning beauty queen Tung-Teiya looked remarkably stylish in a custom-made red gown for her Valentine's day shoot.

The multifaceted style influencer wore a simple ponytail hairstyle for this memorable shoot.

Miss Universe Ghana 2022 Engracia Mofuman turn heads in a red dress

The uniquely beautiful queen Engracia Mofuman rocked a sleeveless tassel dress to celebrate Valentine's day.

She won the hearts of her followers with her lovely look and gold pieces of jewellery.

4. Beauty entreprenuer Maame Gyamafuaa looks sleek in a red gown

The beautifuful sister of media personality Serwaa Amihere looke flamobyant in a red floor-sweeping gown for her Valentine's day photoshoot.

Maame Gyamfuaa looked elegant in her blonde hairstyle and flawless makeup.

5. TikTok star Asantewaa silences fashion critics with this look

Ghanaian TikTok steps up her fashion game with this look. She wore a white sleeveless dress with matching hand gloves.

Asantewaa looked charming with her coloured hairstyle and smooth makeup for Valentine's day shoot.

Ghanaian Actress Joselyn Dumas Looks Exquisite In A Pink Blazer Dress And GH¢14 044 Mach & Mach Shoes

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actress and style icon Joselyn Dumas rocked her stunning blazer dress for her boss-lady campaign.

The television personality and model joined some outstanding African women to share their success tales.

Joselyn Dumas' adorable suit designs and elegant braided hairstyle for the campaign made her appear ethereal.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh