Ghanaian female sports journalist Juliet Bawuah is among the stylish sports presenters in Africa

The award-winning media personality left fashion lovers stunned with her impeccable sartorial choices before and after the 2022 Qatar world cup

The former Group Head of Sports at Media General loves to rock sleek suits and form-fitting corporate dresses to work

Ghanaian media personality Juliet Bawuah is popularly known for her excellent presentations and impressive fashion sense.

She looked breathtaking in a black gown when she received her award as the journalist of the year at the 47th edition of the prestigious Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Awards.

Female sports journalist Juliet Bawuah looks magnificent in these corporate styles. source: @julietbawuah

YEN.com.gh shares five photos of Juliet Bawuah in marvellous ensembles.

1. Ghanaian sports journalist Juliet Bawuah looks regal in a red gown

Ghanaian sports journalist Juliet Bawuah looks gorgeous in a red turtleneck dress styled with black high heels.

She wore an elegant long ponytail hairstyle and subtle makeup as she presents the latest sports updates.

2. Ghanaian sports journalist Juliet Bawuah looks stunning in a suit

The talented sports journalist wore a turquoise green jacket and matching trousers. Juliet wore diamond stud earrings to complete her look.

3. Ghanaian female journalist Juliet Bawuah slays in a black glittering dress

The outspoken media personality looked dashing in a black thigh-high gown for a red-carpet event. Juliet Bawuah looked stunning in her flawless makeup and shoulder-level bob hairstyle.

4. Ghanaian sports journalist Juliet Bawuah looks splendid in a maxi dress

Ghanaian sports journalist Juliet Bawuah looked ethereal in a floor-sweeping maxi dress. The style influencer wore a fringe hairstyle while on vacation outside Ghana.

5. Ghanaian sports journalist Juliet Bawuah rock a black dress

Award-winning sports journalist, Juliet Bawuah turned heads in a black long-sleeve dress and designer shoes. She looked awesome in her flawless makeup and well-defined brows for this look.

