Ghanaian actress and style icon Joselyn Dumas gives us boss-lady vibes with her new photoshoot

The television host and fashion model has joined some exceptional African women to share their success stories

Joselyn Dumas looked ethereal in her elegant braids hairstyle and charming suit styles for the campaign

Award-winning actress and style icon Joselyn Dumas has joined other phenomenal Ghanaian women to share their success stories.

The style icon looked spectacular alluring corporate styles for the boss lady campaign by Lady Biba, a premium womenswear brand in Nigeria and the United States Of America.

Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas models in splendid outfits. source: @joselyndumas

Joselyn Dumas looks stylish in a custom-made .suit

Ghanaian actress and fashion model Joselyn Dumas looked splendid in a long-sleeve jacket and matching trousers for the photoshoot.

She wore simple and beautiful earrings, a necklace and a designer ring. Joselyn Dumas left us stunned with her long braids hairstyle and simple makeup.

Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas stuns in a pink blazer dress

The television host looked lovely in a short pink blazer dress with gold buttons. Joselyn Dumas styled her look with a yellow Mach & Mach double bow 110mm crystal-embellished pumps that cost fourteen thousand four hundred and forty-four Ghana cedis.

Joselyn Dumas shared the photos on Instagram with this caption ;

The grass is green where you water it.Thanks for having me @loveladybiba X @gazmadustudios

Joselyn Dumas is a multiple award-winning Television host, Actress and the Founder of Virgo Sun Production Company Limited, who creates documentaries, feature films, television shows and movies.

Joselyn is on a mission to amplify Africa by telling authentic African stories. She served as a Royal @commonwealth_sec Society Goodwill Ambassador for Africa and worked with the UN Framework Convention on @UNClimatechange and the @Globallandscapesforum

Joselyn believes in giving back to society, especially where children are concerned. Her passion for philanthropic work led to the establishment of The Joselyn Dumas Foundation @joselyndumasfoundation (JDF) to help address the needs of vulnerable children from all backgrounds and regions of Ghana.

Source: YEN.com.gh